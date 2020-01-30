GLOBAL FREIGHT RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE MAINTENANCE INDUSTRY 2019 BY CHINA RAILWAY CORPORATION, NETWORK RAIL, DEUTSCHE BAHN AG, RUSSIAN RAILWAYS, SNCF, ADIF, FS GROUP, BNSF RAILWAY, UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD, CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY, NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY, CSX TRANSPORTATION, CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY, AUSTRALIAN RAIL TRACK CORPORATION

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Infrastructure maintenance covers spending on preservation of the existing transport network. It only covers maintenance expenditure financed by public administrations. Efficient transport infrastructure provides economic and social benefits to both advanced and emerging economies by: improving market accessibility and productivity, ensuring balanced regional economic development, creating employment, promoting labor mobility and connecting communities.

In 2018, the global Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

China Railway Corporation

Network Rail

Deutsche Bahn AG

Russian Railways

SNCF

ADIF

FS Group

BNSF Railway

Union Pacific Railroad

Canadian National Railway

Norfolk Southern Railway

CSX Transportation

Canadian Pacific Railway

Australian Rail Track Corporation

Aurizon

West Japan Railway Company

East Japan Railway Company

Indian Railway

Kansas City Southern Railway

Hokkaido Railway Company

Central Japan Railway Company

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Track

Signaling

Civils

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Renewal

Maintenance

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

