Global Forensic Accounting Services Market Study of Key Players Profiles on Advancements, Drivers and Regional Forecast to 2020-2025

The research report on the Global Forensic Accounting Services Market offers a comprehensive analysis, synthesis, and interpretation of data gathered about the market from the number of reliable sources. In addition, the information has analysed with the help of primary as well as secondary research methodologies to offer a holistic view of the target market. Likewise, the Forensic Accounting Services Market report offers an in-house analysis of global economic conditions and related economic factors and indicators to evaluate their impact on the market historically. The report provides a broad segmentation of the market by categorizing the market into application, type, and geographical regions. This study also analyses the market share, market status, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, market opportunities & challenges, sales channels, risk & entry barriers, market players, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Forensic Accounting Services Market report delivers the growth prospects as well as the current scenario of the market. In addition, to assess the market size, the global market report offers a brief outlook of the market by synthesis, study, and addition of data form the number of sources. Moreover, this report covers in-depth insights, market revenue, and other significant data about the target market. The research report offers a complete analysis about market trends, restraints, drivers, as well opportunities offered by the industry. In addition to this, the Forensic Accounting Services Market report extensively covers the detailed and insightful data about the several major manufacturers operating in this market. This report also offers supply chain trends, financial data, products & services, key developments, acquisitions & mergers, current & future growth strategies, technological developments, and market footprint of the leading players in the global market.

Furthermore, the report offers an in-depth assessment of the Forensic Accounting Services Market by highlighting data on several aspects that may include opportunities, market drivers, as well as threats. However, this data can aid providers to make proper decision making before investing into the Forensic Accounting Services Market. In addition, the research report has been designed on the basis of an in-depth analysis of the target market along with inputs from market professional. The report focuses on the comprehensive landscape of the market and growth prospects over the forecast period. The Forensic Accounting Services Market report also comprises a broad overview of the major retailers operating in the target market. Likewise, this report presents the global and regional market with the brief study of the market growth prospects in this market. The report also shed lights on the extensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and leading companies with their market contribution, marketing strategies and recent developments in the market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Forensic Accounting Services market will register a 8.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 22720 million by 2025, from $ 16580 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Forensic Accounting Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Forensic Accounting Services market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Forensic Accounting Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Criminal and fraud investigation

Bankruptcy proceedings

Risk management

Risk Management occupies the largest market share segmentation, Criminal and Fraud Investigation

Type is growing fastest

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Large Businesses

Government

Insurance Professionals

Small Businesses

Legal Professionals

Individuals

Individuals accounted for the largest share of applications at 35.28%

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Ernst & Young

Grant Thornton

PwC

KPMG International

FTI Consulting

Deloitte

Control Risks

Kroll

K2 Intelligence

AlixPartners

Berkeley Research Group

Hemming Morse

BDO

Forensic Risk Alliance (FRA)

Nardello

Charles River Associates

Alvarez & Marsal

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Forensic Accounting Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Forensic Accounting Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Forensic Accounting Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Forensic Accounting Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Forensic Accounting Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Forensic Accounting Services Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Forensic Accounting Services Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Forensic Accounting Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Criminal and fraud investigation

2.2.2 Criminal and fraud investigation

2.2.3 Risk management

2.3 Forensic Accounting Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Forensic Accounting Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Forensic Accounting Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Forensic Accounting Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Large Businesses

2.4.2 Government

2.4.3 Insurance Professionals

2.4.4 Small Businesses

2.4.5 Legal Professionals

2.4.6 Individuals

2.5 Forensic Accounting Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Forensic Accounting Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Forensic Accounting Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Forensic Accounting Services by Players

3.1 Global Forensic Accounting Services Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Forensic Accounting Services Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Forensic Accounting Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Forensic Accounting Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Forensic Accounting Services by Regions

4.1 Forensic Accounting Services Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Forensic Accounting Services Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Forensic Accounting Services Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Forensic Accounting Services Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Forensic Accounting Services Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Forensic Accounting Services Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Forensic Accounting Services Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Forensic Accounting Services Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Forensic Accounting Services Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Forensic Accounting Services Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Forensic Accounting Services Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Forensic Accounting Services by Countries

7.2 Europe Forensic Accounting Services Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Forensic Accounting Services Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Forensic Accounting Services by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Forensic Accounting Services Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Forensic Accounting Services Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Forensic Accounting Services Market Forecast

10.1 Global Forensic Accounting Services Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Forensic Accounting Services Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Forensic Accounting Services Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Forensic Accounting Services Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Forensic Accounting Services Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Ernst & Young

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Forensic Accounting Services Product Offered

11.1.3 Ernst & Young Forensic Accounting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Ernst & Young News

11.2 Grant Thornton

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Forensic Accounting Services Product Offered

11.2.3 Grant Thornton Forensic Accounting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Grant Thornton News

11.3 PwC

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Forensic Accounting Services Product Offered

11.3.3 PwC Forensic Accounting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 PwC News

11.4 KPMG International

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Forensic Accounting Services Product Offered

11.4.3 KPMG International Forensic Accounting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 KPMG International News

11.5 FTI Consulting

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Forensic Accounting Services Product Offered

11.5.3 FTI Consulting Forensic Accounting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 FTI Consulting News

11.6 Deloitte

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Forensic Accounting Services Product Offered

11.6.3 Deloitte Forensic Accounting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Deloitte News

11.7 Control Risks

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Forensic Accounting Services Product Offered

11.7.3 Control Risks Forensic Accounting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Control Risks News

11.8 Kroll

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Forensic Accounting Services Product Offered

11.8.3 Kroll Forensic Accounting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Kroll News

11.9 K2 Intelligence

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Forensic Accounting Services Product Offered

11.9.3 K2 Intelligence Forensic Accounting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 K2 Intelligence News

11.10 AlixPartners

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Forensic Accounting Services Product Offered

11.10.3 AlixPartners Forensic Accounting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 AlixPartners News

11.11 Berkeley Research Group

11.12 Hemming Morse

11.13 BDO

11.14 Forensic Risk Alliance (FRA)

11.15 Nardello

11.16 Charles River Associates

11.17 Alvarez & Marsal

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

