Global Food Grade Gases Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Food Grade Gases Market was valued at US$ 6.1 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 10.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.64% during a forecast period.

On the basis of type, the carbon dioxide segment is projected to fuel the global food grade gases market during the forecast period as growing usage for various applications such as freezing & chilling, packaging, and carbonation. The rise in demand for the softening of water to avoid corrosion problems is also booming the global food grade gases market growth in a positive way. Based on the end-use, dairy & frozen products segment is expected to propel the market growth as rapid urbanization coupled with the increased spending power of consumers across the globe.

Increased consumption of soft drinks among the youth population across the globe, which is influencing the global food grade gases market growth in a positive way. Consumer’s inclination towards packaged food & beverages is increased across the globe and rise in the on-the-go lifestyles, which are expected to surge the global food grade gases market growth in the forecast period. Global food grade gases market is driven by the rise in popularity of carbonated drinks among population across the globe. Growing demand for food grade gases to increase the shelf life of food products globally. In addition, the rise in influence of western lifestyle among consumers and rapid urbanization coupled with a hectic lifestyle, which are driving the global food grade gases market growth in a positive way.

In terms of region, North America is estimated to hold the largest share in the global food grade gases market during the forecast period as microbrewery culture in this region. In addition, the presence of microbreweries and soft drink manufacturers in North American, which is propelling the global food grade gases market growth in a positive way. The Asia Pacific is estimated to generate the highest CAGR in the global food grade gases market in the forecast period as increased experimentation inside the food & beverages industry to offer innovative products to the consumers. In addition, the increasing industrialization coupled with an increased disposable income of consumers in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Food Grade Gases Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Food Grade Gases Market.

Scope of the Report Food Grade Gases Market

Global Food Grade Gases Market, by Type

• Carbon Dioxide

• Nitrogen

• Oxygen

• Others

Global Food Grade Gases Market, by End-use

• Dairy & Frozen Products

• Meat

• Poultry & Seafood

• Others

Global Food Grade Gases Market, by Application

• Freezing & Chilling

• Packaging

• Carbonation

• Others

Global Food Grade Gases Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Food Grade Gases Market

• AIR WATER INC

• TYCZKA GROUP

• PT Aneka Gas Industri. TBK – Samator Group.

• Massy Group

• Gulf Cryo

• Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

• SOL Spa

• The Messer Group GmBH

• WESFARMERS LIMITED

• Air Liquide

• Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

• Linde

