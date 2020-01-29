Global Food and Beverage Warehousing Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2025 – Orbis Research

According to ORBIS RESEARCH industry statistics, The “Global Food and Beverage Warehousing Market”. In this Research Report offers primary, secondary or History data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Types, Products, Status, Size, Current or Upcoming Trend, Smart Key Players, Future Opportunities, Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast to 2025.

Food and beverage warehousing is an essential aspect of food supply chain because most foods and beverages are temperature sensitive and perishable. Refrigeration helps to keep products fresh and prevents contamination.

The meat, fish, and seafood segment dominated the F&B warehousing market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share. The high demand for meat exports from countries in the Middle East such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Qatar is likely to contribute to the growth of this segment. Also, meat, fish, and seafood perish when exposed to changes in temperature; this is driving the need for refrigerated warehousing services.

In this market study, analysts have estimated the Americas to dominate the F&B warehousing market during the forecast period. The US is the major contributor to F&B warehousing market in the region. This is primarily due to the effective private-public partnerships which enable vendors in North America to receive a sizeable amount of logistic support. Also, the increased demand for vegetables and fruits from consumers is another factor that is contributing to the growth of the market in North America.

This report focuses on the global Food and Beverage Warehousing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Americold

Lineage Logistics

John Swire & Sons

Preferred Freezer Services

Oxford Cold Storage

Nichirei Logistics Group

Kloosterboer

VersaCold Logistics Services

Partner Logistics

Nordic Logistics and Warehousing

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Conestoga Cold Storage

Congebec

Snowman Logistics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Meat, Fish, and Seafood Warehousing

Dairy and Frozen Desserts Warehousing

Fruits and Vegetables Warehousing

Bakery and Confectionery Warehousing

Beverages Warehousing

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Processing Factory

Retailers

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Food and Beverage Warehousing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Food and Beverage Warehousing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

