Global Food and Beverage Disinfection Market 2020 – Key Players, Region, Types, Application and Forecasts To 2025

This report focuses on the global Food & Beverage Disinfection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

On the basis of type, the technology segment accounted for a larger market share in 2017, followed by the chemical segment. Technologies such as UV radiation is increasingly adopted by food & beverage manufacturers as an effective, cost-efficient, and safe disinfection technology. It is used either separately or in combination with other technologies to enhance its efficacy. Ozonation, which is another popular disinfection technology, is gaining traction in the food & beverage disinfection market, due to its effectiveness in the food packaging industry. Due to these factors, the market for the technology segment of food & beverage disinfection market accounted for a larger share.

On the basis of end use, the food & beverage disinfection market is segmented into the food industry and beverage industry. The beverage industry accounted for the larger market share in 2017. A majority of the disinfection equipment and chemicals available in the market are manufactured commercially to carry out the disinfection of water, as it is a major sector. Water disinfection is a stringent requirement in the beverage industry. Water used in the production of beverages as well as used in bottled water undergoes disinfection mainly through the use of UV technology. These factors have led to the tremendous growth of the concerned market, globally.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market. The application of disinfection equipment is estimated to increase at a high rate, due to the increasing food safety concerns. The rapid growth of the food processing sector in this region is expected to result in the increase in the number of food processing units, which is further projected to boost the demand for food & beverage disinfection equipment and chemicals.

In 2017, the global Food & Beverage Disinfection market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Suez

Evonik

Neogen

Solvay

Stepan Company

Fink Tec GmbH

Entaco

CCL Pentasol

Xylem

Evoqua Water Technologies

Advanced UV

Halma

Trojan Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Chemicals Disinfection

UV Radiation Disinfection

Ozonation Disinfection

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Food Industry

Beverage Industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Food & Beverage Disinfection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Food & Beverage Disinfection development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food & Beverage Disinfection are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

