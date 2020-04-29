Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Insights 2020 – Size, Share by Types, Business Opportunities, Increasing Demand, Key Players, Regional Outlook & Industry Forecast
The Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market has been segmented on the basis of production process type, application type and geography. The segmentation is intended to give the readers a detailed understanding of the market and the essential factors comprising it. The report provides technical aspects of the market and economic data and forecasts for the next five years. The report also provides a list of key players in the market and provides an in-depth analyst’s perspective on why these player’s products and strategies stand out.
Fog Computing for Industrial Automation is designed for data-dense, high-performance computing, high-stakes environments. Fog is an emerging, distributed architecture that bridges the continuum between cloud and connected devices that doesn’t require persistent cloud connectivity in the field and factory.
According to this study, over the next five years the Fog Computing for Industrial Automation market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Fog Computing for Industrial Automation business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Fog Computing for Industrial Automation market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Fog Computing for Industrial Automation value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
Hardware
Software
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Transportation & Logistics
Smart Grid
Network Sensors
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Hitachi
Microsoft Corporation
Nebbiolo
Cisco Systems
IBM
Intel
Macchina
VIMOC
Adlink (PrismTech)
RTI
Crosser Technologies
AppFog
SONM
Viatech
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Fog Computing for Industrial Automation market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Fog Computing for Industrial Automation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Fog Computing for Industrial Automation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Segment by Type
2.2.1 Hardware
2.2.2 Software
2.3 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Segment by Application
2.4.1 Transportation & Logistics
2.4.2 Smart Grid
2.4.3 Network Sensors
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation by Players
3.1 Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation by Regions
4.1 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Fog Computing for Industrial Automation by Countries
7.2 Europe Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Fog Computing for Industrial Automation by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Forecast
10.1 Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Hitachi
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Product Offered
11.1.3 Hitachi Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Hitachi News
11.2 Microsoft Corporation
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Product Offered
11.2.3 Microsoft Corporation Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Microsoft Corporation News
11.3 Nebbiolo
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Product Offered
11.3.3 Nebbiolo Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Nebbiolo News
11.4 Cisco Systems
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Product Offered
11.4.3 Cisco Systems Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Cisco Systems News
11.5 IBM
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Product Offered
11.5.3 IBM Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 IBM News
11.6 Intel
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Product Offered
11.6.3 Intel Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Intel News
11.7 Macchina
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Product Offered
11.7.3 Macchina Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Macchina News
11.8 VIMOC
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Product Offered
11.8.3 VIMOC Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 VIMOC News
11.9 Adlink (PrismTech)
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Product Offered
11.9.3 Adlink (PrismTech) Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Adlink (PrismTech) News
11.10 RTI
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Product Offered
11.10.3 RTI Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 RTI News
11.11 Crosser Technologies
11.12 AppFog
11.13 SONM
11.14 Viatech
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
