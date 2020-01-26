Global Fluid Coupling Market – Segmented By Application, Type, Product – Growth, Trends & Forecast (2019 – 2024)

Fluid Coupling Market reports helps you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. Fluid Coupling Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.. The Fluid Coupling market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

According to International Energy Agency (IEA), in 1990, global energy generation was 8,774 Mtoe (Million tons of oil equivalent) which has increased at a CAGR of 1.8% to reach 13,647 Mtoe in 2015. Asia Pacific had a market share of 29.3% in 1990 which has increased to 47.7% in 2015. In both China and India, respective governments are taking steps to increase energy production. Government of India (GoI) intends to increase renewable energy production by 175 GW by 2022 and increase wind energy production from the current 20 GW to 60 GW by 2022. Thus, with increasing growth of the global power sector, especially in Asia Pacific, the power industry is subsequently expected to drive the demand for fluid couplings.

List of key players profiled in the Fluid Coupling market research report:

ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Voith GmbH, Altra Industrial Motion, Rexnord Corporation, Fluidomat Limited, Elecon Engineering Company Limited, Transfluid S.p.A., VULKAN Group, KTR Systems GmbH

By Type

Constant-fill Fluid Couplings, Variable Speed Fluid Couplings ,

By Industry

Mining, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Cement, Steel and Metal Processing, Paper, Paperboards and Packaging &Labeling, Power Generation, Others (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Water & Wastewater Management)

The global Fluid Coupling market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Fluid Coupling market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Fluid Coupling. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

