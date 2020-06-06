Global Flocculants Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Flocculants market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Flocculants market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Flocculation is the process where a chemical agent (flocculant) is used to reduce the turbidity of a liquid by binding suspended particles in the liquid together to form larger particles (flocs) that are heavy enough to settle to the bottom of the liquid.

In this report, the statistic is mainly focus on the anhydrous 100% solid flocculants product after converted from the common liquid solution, except the PAC (PAC is counted as30% Al2O3 content ).

According to this study, the concentration of flocculants industry is relative low. The top ten companies were estimated to account for 37.27% production volume market share in 2015. The major production regions mainly located in Europe, North America, China and Japan. And the major manufacturers are included SNF Group, Kemira, BASF, Solenis, Ecolab, Feralco Group, CNPC, Akzo Nobel, GE and Shandong Sanfeng Group, and others.

The global production of flocculants increases from 5084.0 K MT in 2011 to 6154.3 K MT in 2016, and expect to grow at a CAGR of 3.64% from 2017 to 2022. The major manufacturers are concentrated in Europe, North America, China and Japan. In 2015, Europe flocculants production share is about 33.48% in 2016. China production share take 26.60% and North America production n share take 19.70%. Japan takes about 4.96%.

Europe, North America and China are also the major consumption areas. During 2011 and 2016, Europe flocculants consumption kept stable with 1623.2 K MT in 2011 and 1980.5 K MT in 2016, while China flocculants consumption increased from 1242.1 K MT to 1563.4 K MT.

Flocculants is an important chemical material which can be used for water treatment, oil ＆gas, minerals extraction and paper and others. The largest end use for flocculants, accounting for about 36.28% of consumption in 2016, is in environmental uses—wastewater treatment. The use of flocculants in Paper is a fast-growing application, and accounted for about 24.47% of flocculants consumption in 2016.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in flocculants market will become more intense.

Although sales of flocculants brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the flocculants field.

In 2019, the global Flocculants market size was US$ 4465.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Flocculants market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Flocculants industry.

The research report studies the Flocculants market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Flocculants market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Flocculants market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Flocculants market: Segment Analysis

The global Flocculants market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Flocculants market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Flocculants market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Inorganic Flocculant

Organic Flocculant

Composite Flocculant

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Water Treatment

Oil ＆Gas

Minerals Extraction

Paper

Other

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Flocculants market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Flocculants key manufacturers in this market include:

ChemTreat.com

Tramfloc

SNF

GE

Coventya

Wyo-Ben

Chautauqua Chemicals Company

Metalline Chemical

Florida Chemical Supply

JRM Chemical

Industrial Specialty Chemicals

Sabo Industrial

Polymer Ventures

SchmuCorp

Aqua Ben Corporation

Aquatic BioScience

Avista Technologies

QualiChem Incorporated

Integrated Engineers

Aquamark

Jayem Engineers

