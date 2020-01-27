Global Flight Tracking System Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

The Flight Tracking System Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Flight tracking is the process of acquiring real-time flight information, such as longitude, latitude, altitude, and ground speed of a specific aircraft. Flight tracking is mainly carried out to ensure safe and efficient air traffic control and airline operations and provide immediate response in case of an incident. It encompasses ground infrastructure and airborne equipment, along with the components that link them. Technological enhancements, improved software systems, rising demand for new aircraft are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Also, the growing emphasis of the safety of flight and an increase in acceptance of ADS-B flight tracking systems are boosting the demand of flight transaction systems across the globe.

Moreover, growing demand for military UAVs is the major factor which likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Further, the flight tracking system delivers safety benefits through high accuracy navigation, it also offers environmental benefits and it is the most potent system for flight routes to be designed to negotiate water, non-residential areas and industrial areas as much as possible. These benefits also rising the demand for flight tracking systems among its end-users across the globe. However, high expenses associated with the installation and several cybersecurity concerns are the factors that limit the market growth of the flight tracking system during the forecast period.

“Global Flight Tracking System Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

ADS-B

FANS

PFTS

By Application:

General Aviation

Civil Aviation

Military Aircrafts

