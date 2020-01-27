Global Flight Simulator Market Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Flight simulator is the device or an equipment that creates an artificial environment and flight for the training of the pilot and other purposes. Flight simulation is one of the best form of virtual reality. The flight simulator allows the pilot or the flight crews to have hands on experience of flying the flights in a more safer and secured way. Similarly, the pilots are capable to practice in different complex situations that might not be accepted in environmental terms. The cost of flying an actual aircraft or the flight is more expensive.

During the last decade, the flight simulator has gained an importance in military and commercial flight training. With the use the use of flight simulators, the pilots are trained to develop new skills to operate flights at critical situations. In the flight simulator, the control panel in a cockpit is similar to the actual aircraft. Also the outside view is maintained by the sophisticated computers with the help of computer generated images. This type of environment is so real that the pilot or trainee actually feels like controlling a real aircraft or flight.

“ Global Flight Simulator industry valued approximately USD 5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.89% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Full Flight Simulator (FFS)

Fixed Flight Training Devices (FTD)

By Application:

Military & Defense

Civil

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are CAE, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, Cassidian, HAVELSAN, Boeing, Fidelity Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Alenia Aeronautica. The companies are concentrating on developing cost-effective flight simulators. Acquisitions and effective mergers are one of the expansion strategies taken by the key manufacturers.

