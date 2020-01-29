Global Flight Data Monitoring Market to Reach USD 5.7 Billion by 2025 | SKYTRAC SYSTEMS LTD., Safran S.A., Teledyne Controls LLC., Aerosight, Flight Data Services Ltd., FSR

Flight Data Monitoring Market: Summary
The Global Flight Data Monitoring Market is estimated to reach USD 5.7 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8 %, says forencis research (FSR).
Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) is a program that monitors the activity of an aircraft during flight and analyzes recorded flight data to boost aviation safety from routine operations. It is also known as Flight Operations Quality Assurance (FOQA). This service keeps a track of periodical safety reports, engine-related events, flight acceptance, detailed flight review, monitor’s pilot performance, invent safety trends and others. The data that is found from the FDA helps to cut down maintenance costs and enhance operational efficiency of the aviation operations.
Flight Data Monitoring Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Stringent ICAO Standards for Safety improvement
Safety enhancement of aviation sector is of prime concern. Flight data monitoring (FDA) is used throughout the world which helps to identify risk, prevent incidents and take appropriate actions. Chicago Convention in 2008 Annex 6 was established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to implement safety management systems through operators of aircraft. This convention provides rules of airspace, safety, aircraft registration, and others.
Hence, ICAO standards for safety improvement are expected to drive this market growth during the forecast period.
Reduction in Maintenance Cost
Flight data monitoring reports help to reduce unscheduled maintenance which results in a reduction of overall time spent on maintenance activities. In the aviation industry, FDM helps the technician to focus on the main activity in carrying out flight safety checks and maintenance. This further results in low time spent through lesser maintenance activities on a particular aircraft. This enhances flight operational hours by reducing maintenance intervals which helps in reducing the overall cost incurred.
Thus, a reduction in maintenance cost is expected to drive the flight data monitoring market during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
Lack of Skilled Work Force
Flight data monitoring is a new concept and to achieve the result companies strive to implement their supportive strategies. There exist issues regarding the lack of skilled people which impacts the market growth. Due to lack of expertise, few companies are focusing towards contract out the basic analysis which acts as a restraint to the global market growth.
Flight Data Monitoring Market: Key Segments
- Based on Solution: System, Service, and Software
- Based on Source: On Flightand Off Flight
- Segment Based on End-Use Industry: Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Key Companies Covered
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.
- Teledyne Controls LLC.
- SKYTRAC SYSTEMS LTD.
- Safran S.A.
- Aerosight
- Flight Data Services Ltd.
- FlightDataPeople
- Scaled Analytics Inc.
- Other Key Companies
Flight Data Monitoring Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Flight Data Monitoring Market, by Solution
System
- Data Recorders and Storage
- Video Recorders
- Quick Access Recorders
- Data Storage
- High- Speed Sensor Recorders
- Multi-Role Recorders
- Safety Management System
- Cockpit Voice Recorder System (CVRS)
- Others
Service
- Aircraft Performance Monitoring
- Engine Health Monitoring
- Risk Identification and Mitigation
- Pilot performance Monitoring
- Helicopter Flight Data Monitoring (HFDM)
- Others
Software
- Flight Data Analysis Software
- Cloud Software
- Flight Data Reporting Software
- Data Visualization Software
- Others
Flight Data Monitoring Market, by Source
- On Flight
- Off Flight
Flight Data Monitoring Market, by End-Use Industry
- Commercial Aircraft
- Military Aircraft
- Others
Flight Data Monitoring Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
