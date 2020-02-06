Global Flight Data Monitoring Market to Reach USD 5.7 Billion by 2025 | SKYTRAC SYSTEMS LTD., Safran S.A., Teledyne Controls LLC., Aerosight, Flight Data Services Ltd., FSR

Flight Data Monitoring Market: Summary

The Global Flight Data Monitoring Market is estimated to reach USD 5.7 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8 %, says forencis research (FSR).

Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) is a program that monitors the activity of an aircraft during flight and analyzes recorded flight data to boost aviation safety from routine operations. It is also known as Flight Operations Quality Assurance (FOQA). This service keeps a track of periodical safety reports, engine-related events, flight acceptance, detailed flight review, monitor’s pilot performance, invent safety trends and others. The data that is found from the FDA helps to cut down maintenance costs and enhance operational efficiency of the aviation operations.

Flight Data Monitoring Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Stringent ICAO Standards for Safety improvement

Safety enhancement of aviation sector is of prime concern. Flight data monitoring (FDA) is used throughout the world which helps to identify risk, prevent incidents and take appropriate actions. Chicago Convention in 2008 Annex 6 was established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to implement safety management systems through operators of aircraft. This convention provides rules of airspace, safety, aircraft registration, and others.

Hence, ICAO standards for safety improvement are expected to drive this market growth during the forecast period.

Reduction in Maintenance Cost

Flight data monitoring reports help to reduce unscheduled maintenance which results in a reduction of overall time spent on maintenance activities. In the aviation industry, FDM helps the technician to focus on the main activity in carrying out flight safety checks and maintenance. This further results in low time spent through lesser maintenance activities on a particular aircraft. This enhances flight operational hours by reducing maintenance intervals which helps in reducing the overall cost incurred.

Thus, a reduction in maintenance cost is expected to drive the flight data monitoring market during the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

Lack of Skilled Work Force

Flight data monitoring is a new concept and to achieve the result companies strive to implement their supportive strategies. There exist issues regarding the lack of skilled people which impacts the market growth.Due to lack of expertise, few companies are focusing towards contract out the basic analysis which acts as a restraint to the global market growth.

Flight Data Monitoring Market: Key Segments

Based on Solution: System, Service, and Software

Based on Source: On Flight and Off Flight

and Segment Based on End-Use Industry: Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and

and Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.

Key Companies Covered

Curtiss-Wright Corporation. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

(Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis) FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Teledyne Controls LLC.

SKYTRAC SYSTEMS LTD.

Safran S.A.

Teledyne Controls LLC.

Aerosight

Flight Data Services Ltd.

FlightDataPeople

Scaled Analytics Inc.

Other Key Companies

Flight Data Monitoring Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Flight Data Monitoring Market, by Solution

System

Data Recorders and Storage

Video Recorders

Quick Access Recorders

Data Storage

High- Speed Sensor Recorders

Multi-Role Recorders

Safety Management System

Cockpit Voice Recorder System (CVRS)

Others

Service

Aircraft Performance Monitoring

Engine Health Monitoring

Risk Identification and Mitigation

Pilot performance Monitoring

Helicopter Flight Data Monitoring (HFDM)

Others

Software

Flight Data Analysis Software

Cloud Software

Flight Data Reporting Software

Data Visualization Software

Others

Flight Data Monitoring Market, by Source

On Flight

Off Flight

Flight Data Monitoring Market, by End-Use Industry

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

