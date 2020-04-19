Global Flare Monitoring System Market to Expand as Safety Standards Improve across Industrial Sector

The vulnerability of chemical operations to environmental hazards has created fresh opportunities within the global flare monitoring system market. There is humongous demand for fostering improved security across the industrial sector. Besides, unregulated emission of gases from industrial units makes up for a large share of environmental pollution. Therefore, the total volume of revenues within the global flare monitoring system market is slated to increase in the years to come.

Emission of pilot flames and flared gases from industrial units needs to be continually monitored by safety experts. This trend, coupled with advancements in safety systems, shall propel demand within the global flare monitoring system market.

In this blog, the recurring trends within the global flare monitoring system market have been enunciated.

Need for Hazard Prevention in Oil and Gas Industry

The oil and gas industry is characterised by the presence of critical infrastructure. Moreover, the vulnerability of exploration activities to environmental hazards is also a matter of concern for industrial planners. Therefore, the global flare monitoring system market is expected to attract increased revenues in the years to follow. It is important to burn hazardous gases before discharging them into the atmosphere. This factor has also played a pivotal role in propelling sales across the global flare monitoring system market.

Asia Pacific Market to Expand at a Sound Pace

The industrial landscape of India and China peripheries several high-end industries and manufacturing units. Deployment of environmental-monitoring systems across these industries has played a key role in market growth. Furthermore, flare monitoring detection systems provide an added layer of security to industrial units that vented gases. The presence of a sound oil and gas industry in the Middle East and Europe has also played a key role in market growth.

Some of the key players in the global flare monitoring system market are Honeywell International Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., FLIR Systems, Inc., and HERNIS Scan Systems AS.