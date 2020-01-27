Global Flame Arrestors Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025



Stringent safety standards for the better protection of plants, as well as employees in industries and rapidly growing industries, such as power generation, oil & gas and pharmaceutical, are the major factors that are driving the growth in the Global Flame Arrestors Market. However, flame arrestors equipment requires high maintenance and repair cost, and in high-pressure drop condition, the equipment used may be difficult or unable to operate and these are the reasons that hamper the growth of Global Flame Arrestors Market. The flame arrester is a device that reduces heat from the flame while allowing the flow of gas and vapors under normal operating conditions.

Flame arrestors find their applications in exhaust systems, gas storage tanks, gas pipelines, vent arrestors and in storage cabinets. They are widely used with welding equipment, coal mine ventilation systems, sewage treatment plants, pulp & paper, waste to energy plants, chemical process plants, gas pressure regulators, nuclear waste treatment plants, fuel delivery, vacuum pumps and fuel cells, adoption of flame arrestors equipment in oil & gas sector and power generation plants has raised the demand for flame arrestors in these sectors is driving the Global Flame Arrestors Market.

“Global Flame Arrestors Market valued approximately USD 639.3 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.82% over the forecast period 2019-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

In-Line

End-of-Line

By Application:

Storage Tank

Pipeline

Incinerator

Ventilation System

Others

The regional analysis of Global Flame Arrestors Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2025.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Braunschweiger Flammenfilter, Elmac Technologies, Emerson, Morrison Bros. Co., Groth Corporation, Westech Industrial, Tornado Combustion Technologies, Protectoseal, Ergil, Bs&B Safety Systems, L&J Technologies, Motherwell Tank Protection, PORTEGO Inc., Orbit Industries, LLC., Martin Kurz & Co., Precise Equipment Company and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

