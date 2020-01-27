Global Fitness Equipment Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

With advancements in technology, today’s society is becoming more dependent on technology for their day to day activities. As every development or innovation has its pros and cons, it can be said that technological advancement has restricted the regular physical activities. Technology has directly or indirectly affected the human health in the recent past. This has created a greater need in society to increase the physical activities, to balance the body weight and cardiovascular fitness.

Keeping oneself physically fit can be considered as one of the best precautions to eradicate or avoid the risks of certain diseases. Fitness training centers have observed a spontaneous growth, due to the number of health issues encountered in today’s world. The increase in the number of fitness centers across the globe has created a rise in demand for fitness equipment and this demand is expected to grow in the coming years. Treadmills, stationary bicycles, weightlifting machines are some of the most common fitness equipment preferred by consumers for cardiovascular fitness and muscle building.

“Global Fitness Equipment Market industry valued approximately USD 9.01 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.12% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Types:

Strength Training Equipment

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Other Equipment

By End-User:

Health Clubs

Home Consumers

Others

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Precor, Fitness World, Cybex, Johnson Health Tech, Nautilus, NordicTrack, Technogym, and ProForm. Acquisitions and effective mergers, new product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also strategies adopted by the major players. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.

