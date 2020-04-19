Global Fitness App Market Report 2020 – MyFitnessPal Inc., Dom and Tom Tom, Motorola Mobility LLC, Grandapps, Fitbit, Azumio, WillowTree, Inc., ASICS, Under Armour, and Appster

Global fitness app market size is anticipated to reach over USD 14.7 billion by 2026, according to a new study published by Mart Research. In 2017, the fitness and activity tracking segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global fitness app industry during the forecast period.

A significant increase in the obese population, changing lifestyles, and increasing health concerns primarily drive the market growth. Other driving factors include increasing occurrence of diseases associated with obesity, increasing disposable income, and increasing awareness regarding health and nutrition. The increase in obesity related diseases such as diabetes and hypertension along with sedentary lifestyles of consumers further propel the market growth. The number of memberships for health clubs and gyms has increased significantly over the years, further promoting the growth of fitness app industry. Increasing demand in developing nations, increasing penetration of mobile devices, and availability of high-speed internet services is expected provide numerous growth opportunities to the fitness app industry players during the forecast period.

A few major fitness apps available in the market include Runtastic Results, Calorie Counter & Diet Tracker, and Sweat, Kayla Itsines Fitness among others. Runtastic Results: Workout & Strength Training is offered by the Austrian company Runtastic. As part of the primary marketing strategy in fitness app industry, the company offers a wide range of portfolio with 20 different mobile apps running on all platforms. Runtastic was bought by Adidas in 2015 to increase its market share in the global fitness market industry. Sweat: Kayla Itsines Fitness is an app offered by The Bikini Body Training Company. This app provides nutrition recommendations and a series of aerobic exercises in the Bikini Body Guide (BBG) to practice at home.

Get a Sample Copy of Global Fitness App Industry @ https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/3/5434

In regards with the global fitness app market share, North America was in the forefront followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The increasing population in the region coupled with high disposable income drives the market growth. The sedentary lifestyle of consumers in the region has encouraged them to adopt fitness apps to stay healthy and acquire proper nutrition. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Increasing disposable incomes in developing countries of this region, rising awareness and increasing health consciousness, growing presence of fitness centres, and growing penetration of smartphones further foster the growth of the fitness app industry in this region.

The key companies profiled in the report fitness app market analysis includes MyFitnessPal Inc., Dom and Tom Tom, Motorola Mobility LLC, Grandapps, Fitbit, Azumio, WillowTree, Inc., ASICS, Under Armour, and Appster among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders bringing innovation to meet the increasing demand of consumers.

Research has segmented the global fitness app market on the basis of type, platform, deployment, gender, and region:

Fitness App Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Fitness and Activity Tracking

Diet and Nutrition

Others

Fitness App Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices

Fitness App Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Android

iOS

Windows

Others

Fitness App Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Men

Women

Fitness App Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Buy Fitness App Market Research Report Now @ https://martresearch.com/paymentform/3/5434/Single_User

Table of Contents

Global Fitness App Market Size, Status and Forecast 2026

Chapter 1 Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

Chapter 3 Fitness App Market Insights

3.1. Fitness App Industry snapshot

3.2. Fitness App – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Fitness App Market Dynamics

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.5. Fitness App s Market PEST Analysis

3.6. Fitness App Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Fitness App Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

Chapter 4 Fitness App Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by App Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Fitness and Activity Tracking

4.3. Diet and Nutrition

4.4. Others

Chapter 5 Fitness App Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by Devices

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Smartphones

5.3. Tablets

5.4. Wearable Devices

Chapter 6 Fitness App Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by OS Platform

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Android

6.3. iOS

6.4. Windows

6.5. Others

Chapter 7 Fitness App Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by Gender

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Men

7.3. Women

Chapter 8 Fitness App Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by Region

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1. MyFitnessPal Inc.

9.2. Dom and Tom Tom

9.3. Motorola Mobility LLC

9.4. Grandapps

9.5. Fitbit

9.6. Azumio

9.7. WillowTree, Inc.

9.8. ASICS

9.9. Under Armour

9.10. Appster

Get Inquiry before buy this Report @ https://martresearch.com/contact/enquiry/3/5434

The study objectives of this report are:

• To study and forecast the market size of Fitness App in global market.

• To analyse the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

• To analyse and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

• To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

• To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

• To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

About us: Research is and will always be the key to success and growth for any industry. Most organizations invest a major chunk of their resources viz. time, money and manpower in research to achieve new breakthroughs in their businesses. The outcome might not always be as expected thereby arising the need for precise, factual and high-quality data backing your research. This is where MART RESEARCH steps in and caters its expertise in the domain of market research reports to industries across varied sectors.

Contact Info:

Name: Morris Beck

Email: Send Email

Organization: Mart Research

Website: https://martresearch.com/