Global Fire Damper Market: 2020 Segment Analysis, Size, Share and Future Perspectives till 2028

The global Fire Damper market was valued at $11570 million in 2017, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $18950 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.59% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Fire Damper from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Fire Damper market.

Leading players of Fire Damper including:

TROX

Ruskin

FLAKT WOODS

Greenheck

Actionair

HALTON

Rf-Technologies

Nailor

Flamgard Calidair

MP3

Aldes

Lorient

KOOLAIR

BSB Engineering Services

Ventilation Systems JSC

Klimaoprema

Lloyd Industries

Celmec

Systemair

Air Management Inc

AMALVA

ALNOR Systems

Tecno-ventil SpA

NCA Manufacturing, Inc

TANGRA

Chongqing Eran

Shandong Zhongda

Jingjiang Nachuan

Suzhou Foundation

Dezhou Changxing

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Manual Fire Dampers

Motorized Fire Dampers

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Marine

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Sales

Distribution Sales

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Fire Damper Market Overview

1.1 Fire Damper Definition

1.2 Global Fire Damper Market Size Status and Outlook (2013-2028)

1.3 Global Fire Damper Market Size Comparison by Region (2013-2028)

1.4 Global Fire Damper Market Size Comparison by Type (2013-2028)

1.5 Global Fire Damper Market Size Comparison by Application (2013-2028)

1.6 Global Fire Damper Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2013-2028)

1.7 Fire Damper Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/ Expansion)

Chapter Two: Fire Damper Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Fire Damper Sales and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.2 Global Fire Damper Revenue and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.3 Global Fire Damper Average Price by Player (2016-2018)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter Three: Fire Damper Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Fire Damper Market by Type

3.1.1 Manual Fire Dampers

3.1.2 Motorized Fire Dampers

3.2 Global Fire Damper Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Fire Damper Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Fire Damper Average Price by Type (2013-2018)

3.5 Leading Players of Fire Damper by Type in 2017

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter Four: Fire Damper Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Fire Damper Market by Application

4.1.1 Residential Buildings

4.1.2 Commercial Buildings

4.1.3 Industrial Buildings

4.1.4 Marine

4.2 Global Fire Damper Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Fire Damper by Application in 2017

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter Five: Fire Damper Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Fire Damper Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Sales

5.1.2 Distribution Sales

5.2 Global Fire Damper Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2013-2018)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Fire Damper by Sales Channel in 2017

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter Six: Fire Damper Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global Fire Damper Market Size and CAGR by Region (2013-2028)

6.2 Global Fire Damper Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.3 Global Fire Damper Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.4 North America

6.4.1 North America Market by Country

6.4.2 North America Fire Damper Market Share by Type

6.4.3 North America Fire Damper Market Share by Application

6.4.4 United States

6.4.5 Canada

6.4.6 Mexico

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Market by Country

6.5.2 Europe Fire Damper Market Share by Type

6.5.3 Europe Fire Damper Market Share by Application

6.5.4 Germany

6.5.5 UK

6.5.6 France

6.5.7 Italy

6.5.8 Russia

6.5.9 Spain

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Country

6.6.2 Asia-Pacific Fire Damper Market Share by Type

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific Fire Damper Market Share by Application

6.6.4 China

6.6.5 Japan

6.6.6 Korea

6.6.7 India

6.6.8 Southeast Asia

6.6.9 Australia

6.7 South America

6.7.1 South America Market by Country

6.7.2 South America Fire Damper Market Share by Type in 2017

6.7.3 South America Fire Damper Market Share by Application in 2017

6.7.4 Brazil

6.7.5 Argentina

6.7.6 Colombia

6.7.7 Chile

6.8 Middle East & Africa

6.8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Country

6.8.2 Middle East & Africa Fire Damper Market Share by Type

6.8.3 Middle East & Africa Fire Damper Market Share by Application

6.8.4 Egypt

6.8.5 Saudi Arabia

6.8.6 South Africa

6.8.7 Nigeria

6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region

Chapter Seven: Profile of Leading Fire Damper Players

7.1 TROX

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Business Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.2 Ruskin

7.3 FLAKT WOODS

7.4 Greenheck

7.5 Actionair

7.6 HALTON

7.7 Rf-Technologies

7.8 Nailor

7.9 Flamgard Calidair

7.10 MP3

7.11 Aldes

7.12 Lorient

7.13 KOOLAIR

7.14 BSB Engineering Services

7.15 Ventilation Systems JSC

7.16 Klimaoprema

7.17 Lloyd Industries

7.18 Celmec

7.19 Systemair

7.20 Air Management Inc

7.21 AMALVA

7.22 ALNOR Systems

7.23 Tecno-ventil SpA

7.24 NCA Manufacturing, Inc

7.25 TANGRA

7.26 Chongqing Eran

7.27 Shandong Zhongda

7.28 Jingjiang Nachuan

7.29 Suzhou Foundation

Chapter Eight: Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Fire Damper

8.1 Industrial Chain of Fire Damper

8.2 Upstream of Fire Damper

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.2.4 Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.5 Manufacturing Process

8.3 Downstream of Fire Damper

8.3.1 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Fire Damper

8.3.2 Leading Consumers of Fire Damper

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Fire Damper (2018-2028)

9.1 Global Fire Damper Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2018-2028)

9.2 Global Fire Damper Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2018-2028)

9.3 Global Fire Damper Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2018-2028)

9.4 Global Fire Damper Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2018-2028)

9.5 Global Fire Damper Market Size Forecast by Sales Channel (2018-2028)

Chapter Ten: Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

