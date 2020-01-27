Global Financial Fraud Detection Software Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

The major driving factor of global Financial Fraud Detection Software market are growing use of mobile banking, increasing concern towards benefit of fraud detection and rising in preference of digital data make enterprises. In addition increasing fraudulent activities and increasing growth in internet transaction are some factors that boosting the market growth of Financial Fraud Detection Software. The major restraining factor of global financial fraud detection software market are high deployment cost of the software, lack of skilled professionals, high cost of various machine learning and statistical analytics solutions.

Financial Fraud detection software is a solution which consists of a model built by machine learning methods and stream computing. There are many benefits of financial fraud detection software such as Identify & act on unusual behavior using real-time analytics of transactional data, minimize losses from fraud by reducing time-to-time detection, manage massive amounts of data in motion from multiple data sources and increase visibility of fraud detection efforts with complete auditing transparency & traceability.

“Global Financial Fraud Detection Software Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2025.”

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below: http://www.digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5349-global-financial-fraud-detection-software-market

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Money Laundering Detection Software

Identity Theft Detection Software

Credit-Debit Card Fraud Detection Software

Wire Transfer Fraud Detection Software

Subscription Fraud and Claim Fraud Detection Software

By Demand:

Financial Enterprise

Educational Institution

Government

Manufacturing Sector

Healthcare Sector

The regional analysis of Global Financial Fraud Detection Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America emerges as the leader in the financial fraud detection software market across the globe due to presence of large financial and healthcare enterprises.

European countries such as France, Greece and UK are also extracting their market and will see a good rate of growth in future in financial fraud detection software due to increase in crimes such as card fraud and identity fraud. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to increase in corporate fraud and corruption in government organizations followed by Latin America.

The major market player included in this report are:

Gemalto NV

SEKUR.me

CipherCloud

SIGNIFYD Inc.

Riskified Ltd.

ACI Worldwide

EastNets

Banker’s Toolbox

Verafin

Cellent Finance Solutions

Safe Banking Systems

Truth & Technologies

About Digits N Markets:



Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.



Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: [email protected]

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com