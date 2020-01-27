Global Field Service Management Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Few factors such as growing customer satisfaction, rising number of field operations in oil & gas, manufacturing, and minimize operational costs are the key drivers of the market growth. Internet of Things offer several opportunities for the market growth. However, the growth is likely to be hampered by the concern over data security. Moreover, the market is likely to face restraint due to the increasing costs of field service management solutions.

Field Service Management is managing company’s resources employed at client’s property, rather than company’s property. Its example, locating of vehicles, managing worker’s activities, scheduling and dispatching of work, accounting, billing and others. There are several benefits of field service management software such as growing revenue, better resource allocation and co-ordination and reduction of cost. This software also helps in the billing, statement of work and offer oversight.

“Global Field Service Management Market valued approximately USD 2 Billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14% over the forecast period 2019-2025.”

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below: http://www.digitsnmarkets.com/sample/6094-global-field-service-management-market

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Customer Management

Work Order Management

Inventory Management

Service Contract Management

Tracking & Performance Management

Services

Implementation

Support & Training

Consulting

By Deployment:

Control

On-Premises

By Organization Size:

Small & Medium-Size Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprise

By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Healthcare &Life Science

Consumer Goods & Retails

Transportation & Logistics

Contraction & Real Estate

Energy & Utilities

Others

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Accruent, Acumatica, Astea, Clicksoftware, Comarch, Connected My World, Coresystems, Fieldaware, Geo concept, IBM Frequent cross-industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

About Digits N Markets:



Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.



Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: [email protected]

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com