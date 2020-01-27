Global Fermentation Chemicals Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global fermentation chemicals market size was valued at USD 58.68 billion in 2018. Environment-friendliness of fermentation chemicals along with cost benefits over their synthetic or petroleum-derived counterparts is expected to drive the demand.

These chemicals are primarily composed of vegetable feedstock such as corn, sugar, and starch. The absence of synthetic feedstock has resulted in a large number of end-use industries preferring these products in fermentation processes. Major manufacturers have shifted their focus toward bio-based raw materials to reduce dependence on petrochemicals. Increasing crude oil prices coupled with growing concerns regarding carbon emissions and the degradability of petrochemical-based products are the major factors driving the shift towards bio-based chemicals.

“ Global Fermentation Chemicals Market industry valued approximately USD 54.1 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.60% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

By Product:

Organic Acids

Alcohols

Enzymes

By Application:

Industrial

Nutritional & Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Plastics & Fibers

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Amano Enzyme Inc, BASF SE, Cargill Inc, DuPont Danisco A/S, Evonik Industries, Ajinomoto Company Incorporation, and The Dow Chemical Company. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also strategies adopted by the major players. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.

