Global Feldspar Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Global Feldspar Market to reach USD 898.2 million by 2025. The key trend for the feldspar market is growing focus on renewable energy, mainly solar energy that would increase the consumption of feldspar in the production of solar glass which is used in solar cells. Feldspar’s chemical constituents include alkalis such as potassium oxide, sodium oxide along with some trace elements such as iron oxide and alumina. Presence of alkalis offer heat resistance while, alumina offers increased resistance to chemical corrosion. Also, feldspar find its industrial application viz., as raw material in glass & ceramics, a coating for welding rods, and also used as a fillers and extenders in paint industry. Moreover, growing use of feldspar in various end-user industries is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the feldspar market during the forecast period.

Rise of the market is backed owing to the increasing use of feldspar in automotive glass and rising commercial and residential real estate investments. Government is enthusiastically involved in various investments and activities for promoting construction and to build infrastructure. According to the IBEF (India Brand Equity Foundation), India has received foreign direct investment of around $24.7 billion from April 2000 till 2017 with an aim to carry infrastructure and construction development projects in India. Similarly, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in 2016, investment in real estate development grew approx. 6.9 % year on year in China.

Additionally, as per the Fraser Institute Organization in March 2017, the federal government and several provincial governments collectively plans to spend approx. $ 180 billion on infrastructure in Canada. These funds are allocated particularly for Alberta and Ontario. Also, the Department of Finance (Canada) estimates that, the government of Ontario is planning to spend around $160 billion on infrastructure over 12 years and Alberta government is also planning to spend $39 billion on infrastructure which includes social housing and to enhance commercial infrastructure over 5 years starting in 2017. Hence, rising investments in commercial and residential real estate is expected to boost the demand for feldspar considering its industrial application viz., as a raw material in glass & ceramics, coating for welding rods and as extenders and fillers in paint industry thereby supplementing the growth of the feldspar market across the globe during the forecast period. However, recycling of glass and ceramics is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

“Global Feldspar Market valued approximately USD 546.8 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.4 % over the forecast period 2019-2025. ”

On the basis of segmentation, the feldspar market is segmented into type and end-user. The type segment of global feldspar market is classified into K-Feldspar and plagioclase Feldspar of which plagioclase feldspar segment is anticipated to dominate the Feldspar market during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for flat glass is likely to increase the demand for plagioclase feldspars as the primary end-usage of plgagioclase feldspars is in flat glass manufacturing. On the basis of end-user segment, the market is classified into ceramics, glass, fillers and others of which glass segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market due to increasing demand for flat and hallow glass from emerging market such as India and China and growing automotive and construction sectors would likely to rise the demand for high-quality glass hence boosting the demand feldspar.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

K-Feldspar

Plagioclase Feldspar

By End-user:

Glass

Fillers

Ceramics

Others

The regional analysis of Feldspar Market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. Europe dominates the feldspar market owing to the rising investments and increasing demand for basic construction commodities like coatings, paints and other industrial machinery and tools such as abrasives have also positively influenced the growth of the regional market.

Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing market region during the forecast period 2019-2025 owing to growing urbanization, rising population and rising investments in infrastructure projects as a result of this the demand for feldspar would rise. Additionally, China is the leading and fastest-growing region in Asia-Pacific region. However, India, South Korea, Thailand and Malaysia are considered as lucrative countries in Asia-Pacific owing to the growing architectural investements along with the growing urbanization.

The leading market players include-

Eczacibasi Esan

Micronized Group

Imerys Minerals

Sibelco Nordic

The Quartz Corp.

Asia Mineral Processing

EL Waha Mining & Fertilizers

EP Minerals, Inc.

Gimpex

I-Minerals

