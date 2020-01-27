Global Feed Acidifiers Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Global Feed Acidifiers Market to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2025. Increasing demand for protein-rich foods such as meat and dairy products due to the rising occurrence of nutritional deficiencies among livestock is expected to drive global feed acidifiers market. Growing concerns for improving animal feed quality coupled with rising demand for high nutritional additives is estimated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

The global feed acidifier industry has been witnessing growing requirements for healthy livestock owing to increasing animal disease outbreaks such as swine flu, avian flu, and bird flu is estimated to drive feed acidifiers to demand over the next few years. Leading companies in the global animal feed market have been using feed acidifiers to supplement nutritional additives in livestock. The global animal feed additives market has witnessed a ban on several antibiotics and multivitamins by regulatory agencies FDA, USDA and REACH. Discontinuation of these feed additives has further elevated the penetration of acidifiers in the feed market over the past few years.

“Global Feed Acidifiers Market valued approximately USD 2.67 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.90 % over the forecast period 2018-2025”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Propionic Acid

Formic Acid

Citric Acid

Lactic Acid

Sorbic Acid

Malic Acid

By Form:

Dry

Liquid

By Compound:

Blended Compound Single Compound

By Livestock

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aquaculture

The regional analysis of Global Feed Acidifiers Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World Asia Pacific dominated the feed acidifiers market in 2018, as the region has also witnessed an increase in the number of feed mills and feed production, particularly in countries such as India, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia.

The increasing demand for protein-rich livestock feed in New Zealand and Australia has led to growth in demand for feed acidifiers for better and enhanced quality of meat and dairy products. Additionally, milk production in the Asia Pacific region was more than 40% (or more than one-third of the total milk production in the world) in 2016.

Being the largest region in terms of both volume and value, consumers belong to varied economic strata, with varying food habits and demands. The South American market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Growth in South America can be attributed to factors such as growing meat and milk consumption, which probably assumes greater political and economic importance in South America than in any other region of the world.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include BASF, YARA International ASA, Biomin Holding GmbH., Kemira Oyj, Perstorp Holding AB, Novus International Inc, Carbion NV, Impex Traco NV, Anpario PLC, Jefo Nutrition Inc., Nutrex NVand so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

