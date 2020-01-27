Global Fan Out Wafer Level Packaging Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Increase in wafer size, the global semiconductor industry witnessed an increase in the size of silicon wafers, from 100 mm to 300 mm, which minimizes the cost of manufacturing semiconductor ICs by 20%-25%. At present, the industry predominantly uses 300 mm wafers to manufacture ICs. This trend is expected to maintain its momentum during the forecast period as companies are investing a substantial amount in the construction and upgradation of fabs to manufacture 300 mm wafers.

High adoption of semiconductor ICs in automobiles, the automation and electrification of automobiles has increased the need for semiconductor wafers. Several types of semiconductor ICs are used in automotive products such as GPS, airbag control, anti-lock braking system (ABS), power doors and windows, car navigation and display, infotainment, collision detection technology, and automated driving. This will propel the demand for WLP solutions for IC packaging in the automobile segment.

“Global Fan Out Wafer Level Packaging Market valued approximately USD xx billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below: http://www.digitsnmarkets.com/report/6272-global-fan-out-wafer-level-packaging-market

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Analog and mixed IC

Wireless connectivity

Logic and memory IC

MEMS and sensors

CMOS image sensors

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are STATS Chip PAC, TSMC, Texas Instruments, SEMES, Rudolph Technologies, SUSS Micro Tec., Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

About Digits N Markets:



Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.



Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: [email protected]

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com