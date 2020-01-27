Global Facility Management Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Global Facility Management Market to reach USD 78.6 billion by 2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are changing focus to virtual workplace and mobility, requirement to maintain regulatory and environmental compliance, rising development of the sustainable infrastructure and emergence of the SaaS deployment model. Dependency on the in-house facility management team and lack of managerial awareness is one of the key restraining factors of the market. Lack of skills & expertise and integration of facility management with legacy ERP systems is the major challenge prevalent in the market. Facility management is a professional management discipline focused upon the efficient and effective delivery of support services for the organizations which it serves.

“Global Facility Management Market valued approximately USD 28.4 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.97% over the forecast period 2018-2025”

The regional analysis of Global Facility Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. The increasing number of public-private partnership projects in the North America region is complimenting the growth rate. Whereas, owing to rapid economic growth in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Facility Operations & Security Management

Integrated Workplace Management System

Facility Environment Management

Building Information Modelling

Facility Property Management

Services

Auditing & Quality Assessment

Deployment & Integration

Support & Maintenance

Consulting

SLA Management

By End-User:

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Telecom & IT

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Education

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Construction

Manufacturing

Others

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Jadetrack, IBM, Emaint, Oracle, Maintenance Connection, SAP, Hippo Cmms, Archibus, Apleona, Trimble, Indus Systems, CA Technologies, iOFFICE, Accruent, Autodesk, Planon, Metricstream, FM Systems, MCS Solutions, Facilities Management Express, FSI, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

