Global Facility Management Market Insights 2020 – Demand, Key Players, Revenue, Rental Services, Economic Impacts, Costs and Forecast Analysis
The Global Facility Management Market has been segmented on the basis of production process type, application type and geography. The segmentation is intended to give the readers a detailed understanding of the market and the essential factors comprising it. The report provides technical aspects of the market and economic data and forecasts for the next five years. The report also provides a list of key players in the market and provides an in-depth analyst’s perspective on why these player’s products and strategies stand out.
The growing hospitality industry in the country and increasing investment in upcoming infrastructure projects are the major drivers expected to propel the growth of the facility management market in Kuwait.
The increasing investment in upcoming projects, especially in the residential and commercial units, malls, and others will strengthen the demand of facility management services in the country. Also, Kuwait’s growing real estate industry and increasing per-capita income of the young population is leading to high quality residential options, which in turn is leading to increased demand for companies to manage these facilities. To provide maintenance facilities to these properties, local and regional players are tapping the market potential. The real estate development companies in Kuwait are also launching their own affiliates. Thus, infrastructure development will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in Kuwait.
According to this study, over the next five years the Facility Management market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Facility Management business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Facility Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Facility Management value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
Property
Cleaning
Catering
Support
Environmental Management
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
United Facility Management
EFS Facilities Management Services
O&G Engineering
Ecovert FM Kuwait
Engie Services
Tanzifco Company
Al Mazaya
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Facility Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Facility Management market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Facility Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Facility Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Facility Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
