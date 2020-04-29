Global Facility Management Market Insights 2020 – Demand, Key Players, Revenue, Rental Services, Economic Impacts, Costs and Forecast Analysis

The Global Facility Management Market has been segmented on the basis of production process type, application type and geography. The segmentation is intended to give the readers a detailed understanding of the market and the essential factors comprising it. The report provides technical aspects of the market and economic data and forecasts for the next five years. The report also provides a list of key players in the market and provides an in-depth analyst’s perspective on why these player’s products and strategies stand out.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2433409

The growing hospitality industry in the country and increasing investment in upcoming infrastructure projects are the major drivers expected to propel the growth of the facility management market in Kuwait.

The increasing investment in upcoming projects, especially in the residential and commercial units, malls, and others will strengthen the demand of facility management services in the country. Also, Kuwait’s growing real estate industry and increasing per-capita income of the young population is leading to high quality residential options, which in turn is leading to increased demand for companies to manage these facilities. To provide maintenance facilities to these properties, local and regional players are tapping the market potential. The real estate development companies in Kuwait are also launching their own affiliates. Thus, infrastructure development will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in Kuwait.

According to this study, over the next five years the Facility Management market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Facility Management business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Facility Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Facility Management value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Property

Cleaning

Catering

Support

Environmental Management

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

United Facility Management

EFS Facilities Management Services

O&G Engineering

Ecovert FM Kuwait

Engie Services

Tanzifco Company

Al Mazaya

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Facility Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Facility Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Facility Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Facility Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Facility Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-facility-management-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Facility Management Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Facility Management Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Facility Management Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Facility Management Segment by Type

2.2.1 Property

2.2.2 Cleaning

2.2.3 Security

2.2.4 Catering

2.2.5 Support

2.2.6 Environmental Management

2.3 Facility Management Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Facility Management Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Facility Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Facility Management Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial

2.4.2 Residential

2.4.3 Industrial

2.5 Facility Management Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Facility Management Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Facility Management Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Facility Management by Players

3.1 Global Facility Management Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Facility Management Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Facility Management Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Facility Management Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Facility Management by Regions

4.1 Facility Management Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Facility Management Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Facility Management Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Facility Management Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Facility Management Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Facility Management Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Facility Management Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Facility Management Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Facility Management Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Facility Management Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Facility Management Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Facility Management by Countries

7.2 Europe Facility Management Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Facility Management Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Facility Management by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Facility Management Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Facility Management Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Facility Management Market Forecast

10.1 Global Facility Management Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Facility Management Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Facility Management Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Facility Management Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Facility Management Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 United Facility Management

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Facility Management Product Offered

11.1.3 United Facility Management Facility Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 United Facility Management News

11.2 EFS Facilities Management Services

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Facility Management Product Offered

11.2.3 EFS Facilities Management Services Facility Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 EFS Facilities Management Services News

11.3 O&G Engineering

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Facility Management Product Offered

11.3.3 O&G Engineering Facility Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 O&G Engineering News

11.4 Ecovert FM Kuwait

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Facility Management Product Offered

11.4.3 Ecovert FM Kuwait Facility Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Ecovert FM Kuwait News

11.5 Engie Services

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Facility Management Product Offered

11.5.3 Engie Services Facility Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Engie Services News

11.6 Tanzifco Company

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Facility Management Product Offered

11.6.3 Tanzifco Company Facility Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Tanzifco Company News

11.7 Al Mazaya

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Facility Management Product Offered

11.7.3 Al Mazaya Facility Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Al Mazaya News

…

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2433409

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155