Global Facility Management Market 2020: Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles CA Technologies IBM SAP SE Planon Oracle Indus Systems Inc. Jade Track

The Global Facility Management Market accounted for USD 34.61 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Leading Players of Global Facility Management Market are CA Technologies IBM SAP SE Planon Oracle Indus Systems Inc. Jade Track Inc. Trimble Inc. FM:Systems Group, LLC. Hippo CMMS ARCHIBUS, Inc. MAINTENANCE CONNECTION FacilityONE Technologies NEMETSCHEK SE MetricStream Inc. Accruent FMX Officespace Apleona MCS Solutions Archidata Emaint Autodesk and FSI (FM Solutions) Limited among others

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising demand of integrated facility management and development of the sustainable infrastructure

Increasing adoption of connected devices as well as IoT for building automation

Shifts in virtual workplace and mobility

Advent of the Saas deployment model

Dependence on in-house facility management team and lack of managerial awareness

On the basis of Solution, the global facility management market is segmented into facility environment management, building information modeling, integrated workplace management system, facility property management, facility operations and security management.

On the basis of Services, the global facility management market is segmented into consulting, support and maintenance, deployment and integration, auditing and quality assessment and service level agreement management.

On the basis of Organization Size, the global facility management market is segmented small and medium sized enterprises and large enterprises.

On the basis of Deployment Type, the global facility management market is segmented into cloud, on-premises.

On the basis of End-User, the global facility management market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, government, energy and utilities¸ healthcare, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, education, construction and others.

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

The global facility management market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

