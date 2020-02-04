Global Facial injectables Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026)

Global Facial injectables Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 12.1 % during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Facial injectable products also known as dermal Fillers. These are the products which help in facial rejuvenation. The facial injectable products are mostly used to treat the early signs of ageing such as wrinkles thereby increasing the aesthetic beauty.

Global Facial injectables Market Drivers and Restrains

Factors such as rising aesthetic consciousness and number of cosmetic procedures, introduction of cost-effective facial injectable and aging population are expected to drive the global Facial injectable Market during the forecast period. Moreover, changing market scenario in healthcare sector because of drug discovery & product launch is expected to fuel the global Facial injectables Market in forecast period. Strict regulatory concerns of injectable products and side effects of such products such as rashes and itching sensation are considered to be the major restraint to global Facial injectables Market.

Global Facial injectable Market key segmentation

By Type, Polymer fillers are further segmented into polymethylmethacrylate beads and poly-L-lactic acid. Collagen injectables are used for the treatment of wrinkles, laugh lines, creases, lip border restoration, facial rejuvenation, face contouring and acne scars. The collagen segment is anticipated to have favorable market growth over the forecast period because of the increasing use of collagen in facial injectables to correct facial skin imperfections. Dermatology clinics will witness significant growth opportunities over the period heading to increasing patient pool for facial treatments. Availability of skilled professionals specialized in dermal treatments such as fillers and injectable are responsible for this segmental growth.

Global Facial injectable Market Regional Analysis

North America was the most dominating market for facial injectables in 2018. Factors such as organized regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios are further assisting the facial injectables market in North America and where responsible for this market growth. According to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), U.S. holds the largest number of facial filling procedures carried out all over the world. Asia-Pacific is anticipated as the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Rising disposable income, awareness regarding aesthetic and plastic surgeries in the regions, especially in the countries such as India, South Korea and China are driving the facial injectables market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and booming entertainment industry would further boost the growth of facial injectables market in Asia-Pacific.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Facial injectable Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Facial injectable Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Facial injectable Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Facial injectable Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Facial injectable Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Facial injectable Market by type

• Collagen

• Hyaluronic Acid (HA)

• Botulin Toxin Type A

• Calcium Hydroxyapatite (Catha)

• Polymer Fillers

Global Facial injectable Market by treatment

• Facial Pain

• Wrinkle Treatment

• Acne scar treatment

• Lip Augmentation

• Lipoatrophy treatment

• Others (chin augmentation and Earlobe rejuvenation)

Global Facial injectable Market by end user

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Cosmetic Centers

• Dermatology Clinics

• Physician Clinics

Global Facial injectable Market by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating on Global Facial injectable Market

• Bloomage BioTechnology Corporation Limited,

• Ipsen Group,

• Allergan Plc,

• Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.,

• Galderma S.A. (Nestle), and

• Merz Pharma & Co. KGaA.

• Advanced Dermatology

• ColBar LifeScience Ltd., ,

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC,

• Sano Biosurgery Inc.,

• Anika Therapeutics, Inc

