Global Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024 | with Top Key Players BASF SE, Borealis AG, DS Smith, Sonoco Products Company, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., JSP, Pregis Corporation, NMC SA, Sekisui Voltek, LLC

Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market accounted for USD 654.64 million in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Extruded polypropylene foams are light in weight, high melting point, can be recycle and is environment friendly. Polypropylene is a saturated polymer which is referred as CnH2n available in both fibre and plastic. They are used in packaging, transportation, building and construction.

Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market Major Competitors:

Some of the major players in global extruded polypropylene foam markets are-

• BASF SE,

• Borealis AG,

• DS Smith,

• Sonoco Products Company,

• Mitsui Chemicals Inc.,

• JSP, Pregis Corporation,

• NMC SA,

• Sekisui Voltek,

• LLC,

• Zotefoams PLC,

• Kaneka, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.,

• W.R Grace& Co. Conn.,

• Trexel Inc.,

• Tongxiang Bofan Decorative Material Co.,Ltd.

• Braskem among others.

Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the global extruded polypropylene foam market is segmented in to:

• low density.

• high density.

On the basis of end use, the global extruded polypropylene foam market is segmented in to: packaging,

• transportation,

• building.

• construction.

On the basis of geography, the global extruded polypropylene foam market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as:

• North America,

• South America,

• Europe,

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Major Market Drivers: Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market

• Increasing usage in the automobile and packaging industry due to light weighted

• Environment friendly and can be recycle

• High cost of extruded propylene foam

Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market Competitive Landscape:

The global extruded polypropylene foam market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

