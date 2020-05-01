Global Exhaust Sensor Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Segmentation, Outlook 2020, Regions, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2026

Global Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive is valued approximately at USD 31.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.15% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Exhaust sensors are the devices fitted in the exhaust outlet passage of vehicles for safety, emission control and driving control. These sensors are used in the exhaust system in order to monitor and control several factors pertaining to the pressure, temperature, exhaust matter particulate size and oxygen. Large population size in Asia-Pacific region, specially, countries such as India and China, which contributes to almost two-third population of the world, and the high disposable income of urban-based working youth in this region is expected to boost the automotive sales which will lead to the growth of automotive exhaust sensor market in the forecasted period. The stringent automotive emission rules followed in the Europe region are also expected to drive the market. The projected increase in demand of heavy commercial vehicles that use diesel as fuel will also contribute to the growth of the global exhaust sensor market. However, the complexity of the sensors used and the electronics in the vehicle is expected to curtail the market growth. Also, gradually, the replacement of internal combustion engine vehicles with electric vehicles will also hinder the growth of global exhaust sensor market for automotive industry.

The regional analysis of global Exhaust Sensor Market for Automotive is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for vehicles, specially in India and China.

Market player included in this report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Sensata Technologies Holding NV

Hella KGAA Hueck & Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd

Stoneridge, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fuel Type:

Gasoline Fuel

Diesel Fuel

By Sensor Type:

Exhaust Gas Pressure Sensor

Exhaust Gas Temperature Sensor

Particulate Matter Sensor

Oxygen/Lambda Sensor

NOX Sensor

Engine Coolant Temperature Sensor

MAP/MAF Sensor

By Region : North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

