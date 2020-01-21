Global Event Management Service Market 2020 | Industry Size, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Event Management Service market, analyzes and researches the Event Management Service development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Lanyon

Cvent

Eventzilla

Regpack

Etouches

Eventbrite

XING Events

Planning Pod

RegPoint Solutions

CadmiumCD

Bizzabo

Certain

Profit Systems

iRez Systems

Dean Evans and Associates

KweekWeek

Lyyti

ReServe Interactive

Ungerboeck Systems International

Member Solutions

PlanetReg

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Corporate Events Management Service

Association Events Management Service

Not-for-profit Events Management Service

Market segment by Application, Event Management Service can be split into

Corporate Organizations

Individual Users

Public Organizations and NGOs

Other

