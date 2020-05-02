Global Evening Primrose Oil Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

This report studies the Evening Primrose Oil market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Evening Primrose Oil market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Evening primrose oil is the oil from the seed of the evening primrose plant. Evening primrose oil is used for skin disorders such as eczema, psoriasis, and acne. It is also used for rheumatoid arthritis, weak bones (osteoporosis), Raynaud’s syndrome, multiple sclerosis (MS), Sjogren’s syndrome, cancer, high cholesterol, heart disease, a movement disorder in children called dyspraxia, leg pain due to blocked blood vessels (intermittent claudication), alcoholism, Alzheimer’s disease, and schizophrenia.

The latest report about the Evening Primrose Oil market is an all-embracing synopsis of the approximations of this business sphere as well as an examination of its segmentation. The study estimates the Evening Primrose Oil market to evolve as one of most profitable verticals, accruing immense proceeds over the estimated timeframe, recording a creditable growth rate over the estimated time span. The development opportunities available in this business followed by the market’s regional expanse have also been included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

In the past years, 2010 to 2014, the global production became a 7530 MT in 2014 with an increase of 30.87% compared to the production in 2010, but the production decreased in 2015. As the biggest evening primrose oil producing region, China contributed to the industry with a global production market share of 86.55%. China holds the most manufacturers in this field which are mainly located in Jilin and Liaoning Province. The two regions in China are abundant in evening primrose, which is usually the raw material for producing evening primrose oil. The other regions of Asia and North America are also manufacturing evening primrose oil regions.

Evening primrose oil is mainly consumed in the following regions: Asia, Europe, China and America. When it compared to other regions, America and EU seem special because there are less evening primrose oil companies there. They are mainly dependent on imports.

The worldwide market for Evening Primrose Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 240 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019,

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions and classifications. The Evening Primrose Oil Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

This report focuses on the Evening Primrose Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: Henry Lamotte, Connoils, Omeganz, Baxco, Plimon Group, Efamol, Sanmark, Jilin Shengji, Jilin Baili, Liaoning Jiashi, Hebei Xinqidian, Jilin Shangjia, Dalian Tianshan, Yuanhua Biotechnology, Pioneer Herb, Panjin Green Bio-tec, Shenzhen Kangerjian, Shanghai Yanxintang, Honsea, Panjin Tianyuan Pharmaceutical

Market Segment by Type, covers

Evening Primrose Oil (γ- linolenic acid 9%)

Evening Primrose Oil (γ- linolenic acid 10%)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Food and Health Industry

The report can answer the following questions:

What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Evening Primrose Oil?

Who are the global key manufacturers of Evening Primrose Oil industry? How are their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

What are the types and applications of Evening Primrose Oil? What is the market share of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Evening Primrose Oil? What is the manufacturing process of Evening Primrose Oil?

Economic impact on Evening Primrose Oil industry and development trend of Evening Primrose Oil industry.

What will the Evening Primrose Oil market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Evening Primrose Oil industry?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Evening Primrose Oil market?

What are the Evening Primrose Oil market challenges to market growth?

What are the Evening Primrose Oil market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Evening Primrose Oil market?

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Evening Primrose Oil product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Evening Primrose Oil, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Evening Primrose Oil in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Evening Primrose Oil competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Evening Primrose Oil breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Evening Primrose Oil market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Evening Primrose Oil sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

