Global Ethernet Controller Market- Industry Analysis And Forecast (2020-2027)

Global Ethernet Controller market size was valued at US$ 8.28 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 13.99 Bn by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of 6.12 % during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global ethernet controller market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by Function, price, financial position, Function portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global Ethernet controller market.

An ethernet controller is a small chip that handles all of the data that’s swapped between two computers through the Internet, a LAN or WAN. They come in a variety of different pin structures. Each controller has a set of its own features, and specifications of the major companies that manufacture them are Intel, Broadcom, Atheros, and VIA.

The increasing demand for high-performance applications, integration of advanced features, small form factor, Increased penetration of Internet easy interface with 16 and 32-bit embedded CPUs are the key driving factors for the Ethernet controller market.

The key restraining factors in the ethernet controller market is the continuous upgrade of drivers for optimal performance and different operating systems want different software drivers to support ethernet controllers. Ethernet controllers in automotive to transform driving experience are generating many opportunities for the market. Competitive prices of the Ethernet controllers have run to stiff profit margins is the major challenge to the market.

The flip-chip and grid arrays are anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to factors such as high pin density, low thermal resistance, and low inductance. The ethernet controller market by the flip-chip and grid array was dominated. In 2016, flip-chip and grid array held the major market size of the whole ethernet controller market for packaging. Its smaller size about both height and area increased adoption of the flip-chip packaging methodology. Also, the performance in high-frequency applications is greater when using flip-chips in contrast with the other interconnection methods.

Gigabit Ethernet is extra advanced technology than Fast Ethernet having the speed of 1 Gbps, 10 times more than the speed of Fast Ethernet, which is 100 Mbps. Owing to large transfer speed and higher bandwidth, Gigabit Ethernet results in good performance than Fast Ethernet.

Desktops system also expected to grow at the highest rate in upcoming years owing to the rising use of internet and associated services globally has led to growing demand for ethernet controllers used in devices such as desktops and laptops. USB Ethernet controllers are easy to install in computers or laptops by simply plugging the device, in case of failure. USB capability has improved the overall demand for ethernet controllers attributed to the ease of use and portability

Servers segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in the forecast period owing the enterprise migration to the cloud and the role of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT and analytics are rising the use of servers. Also, the growing number of broadcasters offering direct-to-consumer proposals over OTT services, along with traditional distribution routes has also propelled the growth of servers

APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the ethernet controller market in 2017, while North America projected to witness the highest growth rate. The market in APAC is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the increased use of Ethernet controller in servers, consumer applications, and desktop systems. The growth in the market for Ethernet controller in APAC is also driven by the increasing demand for VoIP solutions, gaming consoles, and digital signage in the region.

Scope of Global Ethernet Controller market

Global Ethernet Controller market, by Function

• PHY

• Integrated

Global Ethernet Controller market, by Bandwidth

• Ethernet

• Fast Ethernet

• Gigabit Ethernet

Global Ethernet Controller market, by Packaging

• Flip-chips and grid array

• QFN

• QFP

• Others

Global Ethernet Controller market, by Application

• Servers

• Embedded systems

• Consumer applications

• Routers and Switches

• Desktop systems

• Others

Global Ethernet Controller market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Ethernet Controller market

• Intel

• Broadcom

• Microchip

• Cavium

• Cirrus Logic

• Texas Instruments

• Silicon Laboratories

• Davicom

• Marvell

• Microsemi

• Realtek

• Synopsys

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Ethernet Controller Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Ethernet Controller Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Ethernet Controller Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Ethernet Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Ethernet Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Ethernet Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Ethernet Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Ethernet Controller by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Ethernet Controller Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Ethernet Controller Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Ethernet Controller Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

