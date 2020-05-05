Global eSIM Market Key Opportunities and Future Demand 2020-2025 | NXP Semiconductors, AT&T, Apple, Cisco, IDEMIA, STMicroelectronics

This eSIM market research report gives answers to many of the critical business questions and challenges and proves to be a go-to solution. With this market, report businesses can focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps business on the right path. The eSIM market document performs a thorough analysis of the potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various angles. To improve the customer experience while using this report, all the facts and figures of statistical and numerical data are represented very well. This Global eSIM business report also comprises of a methodical investment analysis that forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the market players.

The Global eSIM Market accounted for USD 180.3 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period.

Some of the major players in global eSIM market are Gemalto NV, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Deutsche Telekom AG, Telefónica S.A., NTT DOCOMO, INC., Singtel, Sierra Wireless, AT&T Intellectual Property, Apple Inc., CLX, Etisalat, IDEMIA, Cisco Systems, Inc., Orange, SAMSUNG, among others.

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the eSIM market in the next 8 years. An eSIM is a SIM-card that is embedded with the mobile devices. It comes in the form of an integrated SIM chip and need not be removed from a device. It has wide application in connected cars, laptops, m2m, smartphones, tablets, wearables, others. Apple is one of the first manufacturers that started to use an eSIM.

By Application (Connected Cars, Laptops, M2M, Smartphones, Tablets, Wearables, Others), By Vertical (Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail, Consumer Electronics Transportation & Logistics), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Rising prominence for remote sim provisioning for M2M

Advent and adoption of IoT technology

