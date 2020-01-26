Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Analysis by Market Key Player, Product Application & Geography

Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Outlook provides thoughtful analysis of current issues facing the industry, along with current facts and statistics about the production and application in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market.

ECH is a chemical containing epoxy and chlorine element. It has characteristics such as moderate solubility in water, chiral nature, and miscibility in polar solvents owing to which it is used to manufacture epoxy resins and glues, plastics, glycerols, and elastomers. It is manufactured using glycerin and propylene as raw materials. Using propylene as feedstock, allyl chloride and allyl alcohol routes are employed to produce ECH. It can be manufactured through the allyl chloride route in two steps: addition of hypochlorous acid and reaction with base to give epoxide. In the other method, ECH is reacted with bisphenol A diglycidyl ether to obtain resins and polymers that are employed in end-user industries such as pharmaceutical and personal care. ECH is employed in end-user industries such as paints & coatings, textiles, electrical & electronics, agrochemicals etc.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Sumitomo Chemical CLtd. , Solvay, Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Ltd., Spolchemie A.S., Osaka Soda CLtd., Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd (Haili), Samsung Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co., Hexion Inc., Tensar International Corporation,

By Raw Material

Propylene, Glycerin,

By End-user

Paints & Coatings, Electronics & Electrical, Adhesives, Paper, Inks & Dyes, Textiles, Water Treatment, Others (Including agrochemicals, surfactants, etc.)

The report analyses the Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Region Segmentation of Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.

