Global Entertainment Robots Market 2020 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2027: – eSherpa Market Reports 

Report Title: Entertainment Robots Market Research Report 2020-2027 | Market Size, Share, Technologies, Trends, Growth Patterns, Investments, CAGR

Introduction , Entertainment robots are designed for a number of applications specifically in commercial and entertainment industries. These robots can interact with individuals and perform various actions such as singing, dancing, and telling stories. Various entertainment robots like Aibo, Poo-Chi, Bo-Wow, iDOG, Gupi, Teksta, and i-Cybie are gaining popularity in the commercial sector. For the purpose of this study, the global entertainment robots market has been segmented on the basis of product, end user, and region. , The entertainment robots market is growing due to developing artificial intelligence technology, increasing demand for animatronic robots, and rapidly growing geriatric population. While the high initial cost incurred in the production of these robots is hampering the market growth in the forthcoming years., The global entertainment robots market is expected to grow at 23.06% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018–2023. In 2016, the market was led by Asia-Pacific with 44.12% share, followed by North America and Europe with shares of 32.39% and 15.25% respectively. , The global entertainment robots market has been segmented based on product, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market has been segmented into robot toys, educational robots, and robotic companion pets. By end user, the market has been segmented into media, education, retail, and others. By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world. , Based on the product, the robot toys dominated the entertainment robots market in 2017 by generating highest market revenue of USD 784.27 million and is estimated to generate a market value of USD 2,505.12 million by 2023 growing at a 22.47% CAGR. Whereas, educational robots are projected to witness the fastest growth of a 25.45% CAGR during the forecast period 2018–2023. , Based on end user, the media industry dominated the entertainment robots market in 2017 by generating highest market revenue of USD 635.74 million and is estimated to generate a market value of USD 2,060.46 million by 2023 growing at a 22.76% CAGR. Whereas, the education segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 25.82% during the forecast period 2018–2023., The global entertainment robots market is expected to reach approximately USD 3,715.29 million by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.06% between 2018 and 2023

Key Players: –

The key players of global entertainment robots market are KUKA AG, Hasbro, Inc., Mattel, Inc., Sphero, BLUE FROG ROBOTICS, Modular Robotics, Robobuilder Co., Ltd, Sony Corporation, and LEGO.

