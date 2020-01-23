Global Enterprise Video Content Management Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2018-2025

Increased use of technologies for customer relationship management, collaboration technologies and other e-commerce software. Enterprise Video Content Management solutions help enterprises to efficiently and securely deploy the video and other multi-media content for shareholders for increasing the IT infrastructure in inclusion of data encryption feature and data privacy feature promotes the market growth. These Enterprise Video Content Management solutions based on security standards for record management which allow enterprise to use these solutions without any risk. Moreover, this Enterprise Video Content Management solution allow user to access their important data from remote location from their mobile apps, and tablets which is boosting the market share.

Demand for enterprise video content management accounted a CAGR of 11.2% for 2018 to 2025. Revenue projected by the year 2025 is worth of USD 13,402.0 million, it was accounted at USD 8,210.4 million in 2018.

Demand for software platform, a segment that generated a revenue of USD 5,718.7 million alone in 2018, which was nearly 72% of the overall demand. This particular segment is expected to sustain its strong demand until 2025 too, when it is estimated to be worth USD 9,162.2 million, serving 69.8% of the demand as opposed to other segment of support services. Geographically, the TMR report rates North America as most lucrative region. The North America enterprise video content management market is projected to be worth USD 4,312.1 million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

North America is holding the largest market share for Enterprise Video Content Management solution market due to high adoption of digital technologies among enterprises in various industries. The adoption of software as a service model platform is also impacting the market for Enterprise Video Content Management solution in a positive manner as large solution providers have started providing these Enterprise Video Content Management solutions on cloud to small enterprises. In Europe region, the market for Enterprise Video Content Management solution is observed at high growth rate due to the increasing demand for video platforms that can be self-hosted, cloud hosted and have multi-tenant deployment option.

Enterprise Video Content Management solution market has a prominent vendors some of them are IBM, kaltura, Media Platform, Polycom, VBrick, BrightCove, Genus technologies, Panopto and others.

