Global Enterprise Server Market 2020 with Major Driving Factors of the Industry by 2024

Some of the major players in the market are:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Dell Technologies Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc. among others.

Global Enterprise Server Market Overview:

The enterprise server market is expected to register a CAGR of over 12.0%, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The market landscape is expected to witness strong innovations aimed at enhancing performance, speed, and memory, in order to support the surge of Big Data, high-performance computing, and business intelligence applications.

– The market for enterprise servers is majorly driven by the increased investments in the hyperscale data centers capacity to re-shape the core server market. The server market is also expected to witness a server refresh cycle, which will favorably impact the market growth over the next few years.

– Moreover, emerging technologies, such as flash storage, virtualization, and advanced management will offer new avenues for market growth. New applications (developed to meet specific computing requirements of enterprises and end users) are also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the enterprise server market.

– Furthermore, the increased demand for memory, buoyed by the data center demands of memory needs of 10Mn GB to 20Mn GB DRAM server on an average, continues to drive the demand for the server market. This demand for data centers has been driven by the increasing demand for high-performance computing, edge computing, cloud applications, thus, pushing vendors for faster and higher data capacities.

Scope of the Report:

An enterprise server is a computer server that includes programs required to collectively serve the requirements of an enterprise instead of an individual user, department, or specialized application.

Key Market Trends:

Rack Optimized Server Type to Witness High Growth

– When compared to a tower server, a rack server is comparatively smaller and is mounted within a rack. It is basically designed to be positioned in a vertical manner, stacking various electronic devices, such as cooling system, storage units, network peripherals, batteries, and SAN devices with servers one over the other.

– The primary advantage of using a rack server is that a user is able to stack any required electronic devices with the server, wherein a single rack is able to contain multiple servers, hence, consuming lesser space, due to which it is now mostly preferred by many organizations across the globe.

– Hyperscale data center adoption by cloud service providers is expected to drive the market considerably over the forecast period. Moreover, the demand for rack optimized servers is rapidly increasing, which is compelling the industry players to invest in this technology.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth Rate:

– Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the highest growth rate due to the increasing adoption of technologies, such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, and Big Data in various end-user industries, thus, increasing the demand for enterprise servers in this region.

– With the increasing data center services in the Asia-Pacific region owing to the growing number of multinational and domestic enterprises turning towards cloud services providers is also driving the need for enterprise servers.

– Moreover, the Indian government’s cloud computing policy which says that the data generated in India will be stored within the country will ramp up the number and size of data storage centers in India, thus boosting the enterprise server market.

– Furthermore, major firms, such as Google and Apple are also planning to open their data centers in China to seek enhanced connectivity and scalable solutions for their growing businesses.

Competitive Landscape:

The enterprise server market is competitive owing to the presence of many players in the market in the domestic and international market. The market is consolidated as some of the players currently occupy most of the market. Some of the key strategies adopted by the major players are product innovation, mergers and acquisition.

– November 2018 – IBM announced IBM Talent and Transformation, a new business to help companies and their employees flourish in the era of AI and automation. IBM Talent and Transformation provide not only robust AI skills training, but also helps companies to drive the transformation necessary to use AI to empower employees, transform workflows, eliminate bias, and build a modern workforce.

