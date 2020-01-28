Global Enterprise Search Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Enterprise Search market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Enterprise Search status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Search development in United States, Europe and China.
The increasing demand for time-saving data search solutions is expected to be the key growth factor for the enterprise search market. The increasing data volumes sourced from different gateways in the Search Appliances has created a need for managing it. Enterprise search solutions help in organizing and managing this data, due to which these solutions have found a large adoption in the Search Appliances. Enterprise search solutions enable the availability of required data or information to the user from a pool of databases, emails, intranet, data management systems, and so on. It saves the operation time and money for the enterprise by efficiently managing information and searching for required information without any hassles. Additionally, it offers a security layer by allowing only authorized personnel to access information.
The demand for relevant information and the emergence of technologies such as Software as a Service (SAAS) and cloud computing are further expected to favor the enterprise search market growth over the forecast period. The low maintenance and installation costs along with the elimination of technical support staff associated with these technologies are expected to fuel the enterprise search market growth. Data ambiguity and high implementation cost may act as a restraint to the market.
The increasing demand for solutions offering time-saving data search capabilities is expected to be a key factor driving the market growth over the next eight years. The growing need to efficiently supervise large volumes of data in an organization in order to improve the operational efficiency is propelling the adoption of enterprise search solutions. These solutions offer an enhanced security layer, allowing access to information only for the authorized personnel. This is also promoting the market growth over the forecast period. The increasing demand for several value-added services, along with the search capabilities, is encouraging the adoption of enterprise search solutions in the organization with large changes in operational practices.
Technological advancements and the emergence of cloud computing and Software as a Service (SaaS) are driving the adoption of hosted enterprise search solutions in the small and medium enterprises. Added benefits offered by these solutions, including low maintenance and reduced installation cost, along with minimum technical support, are positively impacting the market growth. The trend is likely to continue in the near future as well. However, the availability of the open source free enterprise search solution may pose a challenge to companies operating in the market.
Banking and financial services are expected to be a high-growth segment; in 2016, it accounted for over 33% of the enterprise search market. Data sharing and interconnectivity are expected to be the key factors driving growth across this segment.
The large enterprises end-use segment is expected to dominate the market over the next eight years. This can be credited to the increasing need to search for accurate data across a vast database extracted from different sources. The pay-per-use model offered by the cloud (SaaS) enterprise search solutions providers is expected to have a wide adoption across the small and medium enterprises at a rate higher than the global average over the forecast period.
North America emerged as a market leader in terms of market revenue and accounted for over 35% of the global enterprise search market in 2015. Technological advancements along with the presence of the key market players have contributed to the regional market growth.
The key industry participants include HP Autonomy, Google Inc., SharePoint Search (Acquired by Microsoft), and IBM Corp. Strategic collaborations, in order to provide mass market solutions while serving the niche markets, remain a strategic initiative that is followed by the leading players.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Corp
SAP AG
Dassault Systemes
Oracle
Microsoft
Coveo Corp
Marklogic Inc
Concept Searching Limited
Lucid Work
Perceptive Software Inc
X1 Technologies
HP Autonomy
Attivio Inc
Expert System Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Local Installations
Hosted Versions
Search Appliances
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Banking & Financial Services
Media
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise Search status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise Search development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Search are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enterprise Search Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Local Installations
1.4.3 Hosted Versions
1.4.4 Search Appliances
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enterprise Search Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Government
1.5.3 Banking & Financial Services
1.5.4 Media
1.5.5 Manufacturing
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Enterprise Search Market Size
2.2 Enterprise Search Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Enterprise Search Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Enterprise Search Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Enterprise Search Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Enterprise Search Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Enterprise Search Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Enterprise Search Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Enterprise Search Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Enterprise Search Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Search Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Enterprise Search Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Enterprise Search Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Enterprise Search Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Enterprise Search Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Enterprise Search Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Enterprise Search Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Enterprise Search Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Enterprise Search Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Enterprise Search Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Enterprise Search Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Enterprise Search Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Enterprise Search Key Players in China
7.3 China Enterprise Search Market Size by Type
7.4 China Enterprise Search Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Enterprise Search Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Enterprise Search Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Enterprise Search Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Enterprise Search Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Search Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Enterprise Search Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Search Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise Search Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Enterprise Search Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Enterprise Search Key Players in India
10.3 India Enterprise Search Market Size by Type
10.4 India Enterprise Search Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Enterprise Search Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Enterprise Search Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Enterprise Search Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Enterprise Search Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM Corp
12.1.1 IBM Corp Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Enterprise Search Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Corp Revenue in Enterprise Search Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Corp Recent Development
12.2 SAP AG
12.2.1 SAP AG Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Enterprise Search Introduction
12.2.4 SAP AG Revenue in Enterprise Search Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 SAP AG Recent Development
12.3 Dassault Systemes
12.3.1 Dassault Systemes Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Enterprise Search Introduction
12.3.4 Dassault Systemes Revenue in Enterprise Search Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Dassault Systemes Recent Development
12.4 Oracle
12.4.1 Oracle Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Enterprise Search Introduction
12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Enterprise Search Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.5 Microsoft
12.5.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Enterprise Search Introduction
12.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Enterprise Search Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.6 Google
12.6.1 Google Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Enterprise Search Introduction
12.6.4 Google Revenue in Enterprise Search Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Google Recent Development
12.7 Coveo Corp
12.7.1 Coveo Corp Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Enterprise Search Introduction
12.7.4 Coveo Corp Revenue in Enterprise Search Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Coveo Corp Recent Development
12.8 Marklogic Inc
12.8.1 Marklogic Inc Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Enterprise Search Introduction
12.8.4 Marklogic Inc Revenue in Enterprise Search Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Marklogic Inc Recent Development
12.9 Concept Searching Limited
12.9.1 Concept Searching Limited Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Enterprise Search Introduction
12.9.4 Concept Searching Limited Revenue in Enterprise Search Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Concept Searching Limited Recent Development
12.10 Lucid Work
12.10.1 Lucid Work Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Enterprise Search Introduction
12.10.4 Lucid Work Revenue in Enterprise Search Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Lucid Work Recent Development
12.11 Perceptive Software Inc
12.12 XChapter One: Technologies
12.13 HP Autonomy
12.14 Attivio Inc
12.15 Expert System Inc
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
