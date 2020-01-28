Global Enterprise Search Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Enterprise Search market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Search status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Search development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2337388

The increasing demand for time-saving data search solutions is expected to be the key growth factor for the enterprise search market. The increasing data volumes sourced from different gateways in the Search Appliances has created a need for managing it. Enterprise search solutions help in organizing and managing this data, due to which these solutions have found a large adoption in the Search Appliances. Enterprise search solutions enable the availability of required data or information to the user from a pool of databases, emails, intranet, data management systems, and so on. It saves the operation time and money for the enterprise by efficiently managing information and searching for required information without any hassles. Additionally, it offers a security layer by allowing only authorized personnel to access information.

The demand for relevant information and the emergence of technologies such as Software as a Service (SAAS) and cloud computing are further expected to favor the enterprise search market growth over the forecast period. The low maintenance and installation costs along with the elimination of technical support staff associated with these technologies are expected to fuel the enterprise search market growth. Data ambiguity and high implementation cost may act as a restraint to the market.

The increasing demand for solutions offering time-saving data search capabilities is expected to be a key factor driving the market growth over the next eight years. The growing need to efficiently supervise large volumes of data in an organization in order to improve the operational efficiency is propelling the adoption of enterprise search solutions. These solutions offer an enhanced security layer, allowing access to information only for the authorized personnel. This is also promoting the market growth over the forecast period. The increasing demand for several value-added services, along with the search capabilities, is encouraging the adoption of enterprise search solutions in the organization with large changes in operational practices.

Technological advancements and the emergence of cloud computing and Software as a Service (SaaS) are driving the adoption of hosted enterprise search solutions in the small and medium enterprises. Added benefits offered by these solutions, including low maintenance and reduced installation cost, along with minimum technical support, are positively impacting the market growth. The trend is likely to continue in the near future as well. However, the availability of the open source free enterprise search solution may pose a challenge to companies operating in the market.

Banking and financial services are expected to be a high-growth segment; in 2016, it accounted for over 33% of the enterprise search market. Data sharing and interconnectivity are expected to be the key factors driving growth across this segment.

The large enterprises end-use segment is expected to dominate the market over the next eight years. This can be credited to the increasing need to search for accurate data across a vast database extracted from different sources. The pay-per-use model offered by the cloud (SaaS) enterprise search solutions providers is expected to have a wide adoption across the small and medium enterprises at a rate higher than the global average over the forecast period.

North America emerged as a market leader in terms of market revenue and accounted for over 35% of the global enterprise search market in 2015. Technological advancements along with the presence of the key market players have contributed to the regional market growth.

The key industry participants include HP Autonomy, Google Inc., SharePoint Search (Acquired by Microsoft), and IBM Corp. Strategic collaborations, in order to provide mass market solutions while serving the niche markets, remain a strategic initiative that is followed by the leading players.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corp

SAP AG

Dassault Systemes

Oracle

Microsoft

Google

Coveo Corp

Marklogic Inc

Concept Searching Limited

Lucid Work

Perceptive Software Inc

X1 Technologies

HP Autonomy

Attivio Inc

Expert System Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Local Installations

Hosted Versions

Search Appliances

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Banking & Financial Services

Media

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Search status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Search development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Search are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-enterprise-search-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise Search Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Local Installations

1.4.3 Hosted Versions

1.4.4 Search Appliances

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enterprise Search Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Government

1.5.3 Banking & Financial Services

1.5.4 Media

1.5.5 Manufacturing

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise Search Market Size

2.2 Enterprise Search Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise Search Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Enterprise Search Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise Search Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Enterprise Search Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Search Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Enterprise Search Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Enterprise Search Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enterprise Search Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Search Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Enterprise Search Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Enterprise Search Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Enterprise Search Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Enterprise Search Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Enterprise Search Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Enterprise Search Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Enterprise Search Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Enterprise Search Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Enterprise Search Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Enterprise Search Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Enterprise Search Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Enterprise Search Key Players in China

7.3 China Enterprise Search Market Size by Type

7.4 China Enterprise Search Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Enterprise Search Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Enterprise Search Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Enterprise Search Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Enterprise Search Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Search Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Enterprise Search Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Search Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise Search Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Enterprise Search Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Enterprise Search Key Players in India

10.3 India Enterprise Search Market Size by Type

10.4 India Enterprise Search Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Enterprise Search Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Enterprise Search Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Enterprise Search Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Enterprise Search Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM Corp

12.1.1 IBM Corp Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enterprise Search Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Corp Revenue in Enterprise Search Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Corp Recent Development

12.2 SAP AG

12.2.1 SAP AG Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Enterprise Search Introduction

12.2.4 SAP AG Revenue in Enterprise Search Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 SAP AG Recent Development

12.3 Dassault Systemes

12.3.1 Dassault Systemes Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Enterprise Search Introduction

12.3.4 Dassault Systemes Revenue in Enterprise Search Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Dassault Systemes Recent Development

12.4 Oracle

12.4.1 Oracle Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Enterprise Search Introduction

12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Enterprise Search Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.5 Microsoft

12.5.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Enterprise Search Introduction

12.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Enterprise Search Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.6 Google

12.6.1 Google Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Enterprise Search Introduction

12.6.4 Google Revenue in Enterprise Search Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Google Recent Development

12.7 Coveo Corp

12.7.1 Coveo Corp Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Enterprise Search Introduction

12.7.4 Coveo Corp Revenue in Enterprise Search Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Coveo Corp Recent Development

12.8 Marklogic Inc

12.8.1 Marklogic Inc Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Enterprise Search Introduction

12.8.4 Marklogic Inc Revenue in Enterprise Search Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Marklogic Inc Recent Development

12.9 Concept Searching Limited

12.9.1 Concept Searching Limited Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Enterprise Search Introduction

12.9.4 Concept Searching Limited Revenue in Enterprise Search Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Concept Searching Limited Recent Development

12.10 Lucid Work

12.10.1 Lucid Work Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Enterprise Search Introduction

12.10.4 Lucid Work Revenue in Enterprise Search Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Lucid Work Recent Development

12.11 Perceptive Software Inc

12.12 XChapter One: Technologies

12.13 HP Autonomy

12.14 Attivio Inc

12.15 Expert System Inc

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2337388

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155