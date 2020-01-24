Global Enterprise Network Market Outlooks 2020: Market Analysis, Size, Share, Demand, Market Shares, Growth rate and Forecasts 2025

Enterprise network is an enterprise’s communications backbone that helps connect computers and related devices across departments and workgroup networks, facilitating insight and data accessibility. An enterprise network reduces communication protocols, facilitating system and device interoperability, as well as improved internal and external enterprise data management
In 2017, the global Enterprise Network market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Enterprise Network status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Network development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Adtran, Inc.
Alcatel-Lucent S.A.
Arista Networks Inc.
Brocade Communication Systems Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Engenius Technologies Inc.
F5 Networks Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Juniper Networks Inc.
Riverbed Technology
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Ethernet Switch
Enterprise Routers
WLAN
Network Security
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
IT & Telecommunication
Education
Government
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Network are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enterprise Network Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enterprise Network Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Enterprise Network Market Size
2.2 Enterprise Network Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Enterprise Network Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Enterprise Network Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Enterprise Network Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Enterprise Network Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Enterprise Network Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Enterprise Network Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Enterprise Network Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Enterprise Network Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Network Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Enterprise Network Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Enterprise Network Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Enterprise Network Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Enterprise Network Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Enterprise Network Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Enterprise Network Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Enterprise Network Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Enterprise Network Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Enterprise Network Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Enterprise Network Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Enterprise Network Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Enterprise Network Key Players in China
7.3 China Enterprise Network Market Size by Type
7.4 China Enterprise Network Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Enterprise Network Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Enterprise Network Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Enterprise Network Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Enterprise Network Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Network Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Enterprise Network Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Network Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise Network Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Enterprise Network Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Enterprise Network Key Players in India
10.3 India Enterprise Network Market Size by Type
10.4 India Enterprise Network Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Enterprise Network Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Enterprise Network Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Enterprise Network Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Enterprise Network Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Adtran, Inc.
12.1.1 Adtran, Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Enterprise Network Introduction
12.1.4 Adtran, Inc. Revenue in Enterprise Network Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Adtran, Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Alcatel-Lucent S.A.
12.2.1 Alcatel-Lucent S.A. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Enterprise Network Introduction
12.2.4 Alcatel-Lucent S.A. Revenue in Enterprise Network Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Alcatel-Lucent S.A. Recent Development
12.3 Arista Networks Inc.
12.3.1 Arista Networks Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Enterprise Network Introduction
12.3.4 Arista Networks Inc. Revenue in Enterprise Network Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Arista Networks Inc. Recent Development
12.4 Brocade Communication Systems Inc.
12.4.1 Brocade Communication Systems Inc. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Enterprise Network Introduction
12.4.4 Brocade Communication Systems Inc. Revenue in Enterprise Network Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Brocade Communication Systems Inc. Recent Development
12.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
12.5.1 Cisco Systems Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Enterprise Network Introduction
12.5.4 Cisco Systems Inc. Revenue in Enterprise Network Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Cisco Systems Inc. Recent Development
12.6 Engenius Technologies Inc.
12.6.1 Engenius Technologies Inc. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Enterprise Network Introduction
12.6.4 Engenius Technologies Inc. Revenue in Enterprise Network Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Engenius Technologies Inc. Recent Development
12.7 FChapter Five: Networks Inc.
12.7.1 FChapter Five: Networks Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Enterprise Network Introduction
12.7.4 FChapter Five: Networks Inc. Revenue in Enterprise Network Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 FChapter Five: Networks Inc. Recent Development
12.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
12.8.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Enterprise Network Introduction
12.8.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Revenue in Enterprise Network Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Recent Development
12.9 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
12.9.1 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Enterprise Network Introduction
12.9.4 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Revenue in Enterprise Network Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Recent Development
12.10 Juniper Networks Inc.
12.10.1 Juniper Networks Inc. Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Enterprise Network Introduction
12.10.4 Juniper Networks Inc. Revenue in Enterprise Network Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Juniper Networks Inc. Recent Development
12.11 Riverbed Technology
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
