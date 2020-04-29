Global Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Insights 2020 – Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Key Players, Innovation in Technologies and Forecast Report
The Global Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market has been segmented on the basis of production process type, application type and geography. The segmentation is intended to give the readers a detailed understanding of the market and the essential factors comprising it. The report provides technical aspects of the market and economic data and forecasts for the next five years. The report also provides a list of key players in the market and provides an in-depth analyst’s perspective on why these player’s products and strategies stand out.
Enterprise/business firewall hardware is referred to a network security device that controls the flow of unauthorized traffic. A hardware firewall uses packet filtering to examine the header of a packet to determine its source and destination. Business firewall hardware is an innovative technology equipped with numerous functions to protect the enterprise system from various threats such as data theft.
Major driver in global enterprise firewall hardware market is significant adoption of firewall solutions by the small and medium enterprises. After the recent WannaCry ransomware events, small businesses have realized the potential harm and legal consequences of an attack. Thus, such incidents pushed the small and medium businesses to adopt advanced network security technologies to prevent loss of data, breach of security and privacy, which is likely to provide boost to the enterprise firewall hardware market growth.
Further, the report states that one challenge in global Enterprise firewall hardware market is maintenance, as they are difficult to update and configure correctly.
According to this study, over the next five years the Enterprise Firewall Hardware market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Enterprise Firewall Hardware business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise Firewall Hardware market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Enterprise Firewall Hardware value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
On-Site Firewall Hardware
Cloud Based Firewall Hardware
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Cisco Systems
Fortinet
Juniper Networks
Palo Alto Networks
HP
Huawei Technologies
WatchGuard Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Enterprise Firewall Hardware market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Enterprise Firewall Hardware market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Enterprise Firewall Hardware players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Enterprise Firewall Hardware with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Enterprise Firewall Hardware submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Enterprise Firewall Hardware Segment by Type
2.2.1 On-Site Firewall Hardware
2.2.2 Cloud Based Firewall Hardware
2.3 Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Enterprise Firewall Hardware Segment by Application
2.4.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
2.4.2 Large Enterprises
2.5 Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Enterprise Firewall Hardware by Players
3.1 Global Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Enterprise Firewall Hardware Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Enterprise Firewall Hardware by Regions
4.1 Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Enterprise Firewall Hardware by Countries
7.2 Europe Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Firewall Hardware by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Forecast
10.1 Global Enterprise Firewall Hardware Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global Enterprise Firewall Hardware Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Enterprise Firewall Hardware Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Enterprise Firewall Hardware Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Enterprise Firewall Hardware Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Cisco Systems
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Enterprise Firewall Hardware Product Offered
11.1.3 Cisco Systems Enterprise Firewall Hardware Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Cisco Systems News
11.2 Fortinet
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Enterprise Firewall Hardware Product Offered
11.2.3 Fortinet Enterprise Firewall Hardware Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Fortinet News
11.3 Juniper Networks
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Enterprise Firewall Hardware Product Offered
11.3.3 Juniper Networks Enterprise Firewall Hardware Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Juniper Networks News
11.4 Palo Alto Networks
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Enterprise Firewall Hardware Product Offered
11.4.3 Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Firewall Hardware Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Palo Alto Networks News
11.5 HP
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Enterprise Firewall Hardware Product Offered
11.5.3 HP Enterprise Firewall Hardware Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 HP News
11.6 Huawei Technologies
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Enterprise Firewall Hardware Product Offered
11.6.3 Huawei Technologies Enterprise Firewall Hardware Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Huawei Technologies News
11.7 WatchGuard Technologies
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Enterprise Firewall Hardware Product Offered
11.7.3 WatchGuard Technologies Enterprise Firewall Hardware Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 WatchGuard Technologies News
11.8 Check Point Software Technologies
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Enterprise Firewall Hardware Product Offered
11.8.3 Check Point Software Technologies Enterprise Firewall Hardware Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Check Point Software Technologies News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
