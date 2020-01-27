Global Enterprise-DRM/ Information Rights Management Market Research Report 2020 Business Overview, Geographical Outlook, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management development in United States, Europe and China.
Information rights management (IRM) is a subset of digital rights management (DRM), technologies that protect sensitive information from unauthorized access. It is sometimes referred to as E-DRM or Enterprise Digital Rights Management. This can cause confusion, because digital rights management (DRM) technologies are typically associated with business to consumer systems designed to protect rich media such as music and video. IRM is a technology which allows for information (mostly in the form of documents) to be ‘remote controlled’.
Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management is mainly used for two applications: Small Business, Medium-sized Business, Large Business. And SME (Small Business, Medium-sized Business) was the most widely used area which took up about 65.75% of the global total in 2016.
The global Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management average price is influenced by the global trend. Complete software is usually 2 USDs to 600 USDs per month per license from abroad vendors, if you want to buy new Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management software. The average price is estimated in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future.
USA is the largest consumption countries of Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 65% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 9.92%.
Top 10 suppliers took up about 50% of the global market in 2016. Microsoft, EMC, Oracle, Adobe Systems, etc., which have leading technology and market position, are well-known providers around the world.
In 2017, the global Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Fasoo
Vitrium
Vaultize Tech
Locklizard
Nextlabs
Seclore
Adobe Systems
Intralinks
Oracle
Microsoft
Dell/EMC
OpenText
Vera Security
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
SME
Large Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
