Global Enterprise-DRM/ Information Rights Management Market Research Report 2020 Business Overview, Geographical Outlook, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2336576

Information rights management (IRM) is a subset of digital rights management (DRM), technologies that protect sensitive information from unauthorized access. It is sometimes referred to as E-DRM or Enterprise Digital Rights Management. This can cause confusion, because digital rights management (DRM) technologies are typically associated with business to consumer systems designed to protect rich media such as music and video. IRM is a technology which allows for information (mostly in the form of documents) to be ‘remote controlled’.

Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management is mainly used for two applications: Small Business, Medium-sized Business, Large Business. And SME (Small Business, Medium-sized Business) was the most widely used area which took up about 65.75% of the global total in 2016.

The global Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management average price is influenced by the global trend. Complete software is usually 2 USDs to 600 USDs per month per license from abroad vendors, if you want to buy new Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management software. The average price is estimated in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future.

USA is the largest consumption countries of Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 65% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 9.92%.

Top 10 suppliers took up about 50% of the global market in 2016. Microsoft, EMC, Oracle, Adobe Systems, etc., which have leading technology and market position, are well-known providers around the world.

In 2017, the global Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Fasoo

Vitrium

Vaultize Tech

Locklizard

Nextlabs

Seclore

Adobe Systems

Intralinks

Oracle

Microsoft

Dell/EMC

OpenText

Vera Security

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

SME

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-enterprise-drm-information-rights-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 SME

1.5.3 Large Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Size

2.2 Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Key Players in China

7.3 China Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Size by Type

7.4 China Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Key Players in India

10.3 India Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Size by Type

10.4 India Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Fasoo

12.1.1 Fasoo Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Introduction

12.1.4 Fasoo Revenue in Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Fasoo Recent Development

12.2 Vitrium

12.2.1 Vitrium Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Introduction

12.2.4 Vitrium Revenue in Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Vitrium Recent Development

12.3 Vaultize Tech

12.3.1 Vaultize Tech Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Introduction

12.3.4 Vaultize Tech Revenue in Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Vaultize Tech Recent Development

12.4 Locklizard

12.4.1 Locklizard Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Introduction

12.4.4 Locklizard Revenue in Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Locklizard Recent Development

12.5 Nextlabs

12.5.1 Nextlabs Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Introduction

12.5.4 Nextlabs Revenue in Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Nextlabs Recent Development

12.6 Seclore

12.6.1 Seclore Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Introduction

12.6.4 Seclore Revenue in Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Seclore Recent Development

12.7 Adobe Systems

12.7.1 Adobe Systems Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Introduction

12.7.4 Adobe Systems Revenue in Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Adobe Systems Recent Development

12.8 Intralinks

12.8.1 Intralinks Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Introduction

12.8.4 Intralinks Revenue in Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Intralinks Recent Development

12.9 Oracle

12.9.1 Oracle Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Introduction

12.9.4 Oracle Revenue in Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.10 Microsoft

12.10.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Introduction

12.10.4 Microsoft Revenue in Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.11 Dell/EMC

12.12 OpenText

12.13 Vera Security

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2336576

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155