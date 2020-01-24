Global Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market 2020, Various Services, Business Statistics, Market Demand Analysis and Business Opportunities till 2024

The research report on the Global Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market offers a comprehensive analysis, synthesis, and interpretation of data gathered about the market from the number of reliable sources. In addition, the information has analysed with the help of primary as well as secondary research methodologies to offer a holistic view of the target market. Likewise, the Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market report offers an in-house analysis of global economic conditions and related economic factors and indicators to evaluate their impact on the market historically. The report provides a broad segmentation of the market by categorizing the market into application, type, and geographical regions. This study also analyses the market share, market status, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, market opportunities & challenges, sales channels, risk & entry barriers, market players, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market report delivers the growth prospects as well as the current scenario of the market. In addition, to assess the market size, the global market report offers a brief outlook of the market by synthesis, study, and addition of data form the number of sources. Moreover, this report covers in-depth insights, market revenue, and other significant data about the target market. The research report offers a complete analysis about market trends, restraints, drivers, as well opportunities offered by the industry. In addition to this, the Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market report extensively covers the detailed and insightful data about the several major manufacturers operating in this market. This report also offers supply chain trends, financial data, products & services, key developments, acquisitions & mergers, current & future growth strategies, technological developments, and market footprint of the leading players in the global market.

Furthermore, the report offers an in-depth assessment of the Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market by highlighting data on several aspects that may include opportunities, market drivers, as well as threats. However, this data can aid providers to make proper decision making before investing into the Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market. In addition, the research report has been designed on the basis of an in-depth analysis of the target market along with inputs from market professional. The report focuses on the comprehensive landscape of the market and growth prospects over the forecast period. The Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market report also comprises a broad overview of the major retailers operating in the target market. Likewise, this report presents the global and regional market with the brief study of the market growth prospects in this market. The report also shed lights on the extensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and leading companies with their market contribution, marketing strategies and recent developments in the market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Two-party

Multi-party

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Consumer Goods and Retail

Health Care and Life Sciences

BFSI

Aerospace and Defense

IT & Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Tourism Industries

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Agiloft

Oneflow

AppExtremes

Cobblestone Systems Corporation

Concord

BasWare

Icertis

Contract Room

Octiv

Coupa Software

Onit

SpringCM (DocuSign)

SecureDocs

SAP SE

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Two-party

2.3 Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Consumer Goods and Retail

2.4.2 Health Care and Life Sciences

2.4.3 BFSI

2.4.4 Aerospace and Defense

2.4.5 IT & Telecom

2.4.6 Media and Entertainment

2.4.7 Transportation and Logistics

2.4.8 Tourism Industries

2.4.9 Others

2.5 Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) by Players

3.1 Global Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) by Regions

4.1 Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) by Countries

7.2 Europe Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Forecast

10.1 Global Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Agiloft

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Product Offered

11.1.3 Agiloft Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Agiloft News

11.2 Oneflow

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Product Offered

11.2.3 Oneflow Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Oneflow News

11.3 AppExtremes

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Product Offered

11.3.3 AppExtremes Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 AppExtremes News

11.4 Cobblestone Systems Corporation

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Product Offered

11.4.3 Cobblestone Systems Corporation Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Cobblestone Systems Corporation News

11.5 Concord

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Product Offered

11.5.3 Concord Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Concord News

11.6 BasWare

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Product Offered

11.6.3 BasWare Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 BasWare News

11.7 Icertis

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Product Offered

11.7.3 Icertis Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Icertis News

11.8 Contract Room

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Product Offered

11.8.3 Contract Room Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Contract Room News

11.9 Octiv

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Product Offered

11.9.3 Octiv Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Octiv News

11.10 Coupa Software

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Product Offered

11.10.3 Coupa Software Enterprise Contract Management (ECM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Coupa Software News

11.11 Onit

11.12 SpringCM (DocuSign)

11.13 SecureDocs

11.14 SAP SE

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

