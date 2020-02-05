Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The global largest market is Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific mainly includes Japan, China,

India and South East Asia, and the secondary market is USA, it will reached a revenue of 14446 M USD in 2016, and the revenue share is 24.27% in 2016.

There are major five kinds of Enterprise A2P SMS in this report, liquid silicone CRM, promotions, pushed content, Interactive and others. Globally, the revenue share of each type of Enterprise A2P SMS is 31.18%, 27.82%, 14.93%, 14.39% and 11.69% in 2016.

Enterprise A2P SMS are currently used across major industry verticals including BFSI, entertainment, tourism, retail, marketing, healthcare, media and others. Globally, the revenue share of each type of Enterprise A2P SMS is 31.05%, 17.43%, 12.23%, 9.82%, 8.82%, 8.34%, 6.46% and 5.85% in 2016.

The global Enterprise A2P SMS market is valued at 61500 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 78500 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Enterprise A2P SMS.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Enterprise A2P SMS market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Enterprise A2P SMS market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

MBlox

CLX Communications

Infobip

Tanla Solutions

SAP Mobile Services

Silverstreet BV

Syniverse Technologies

Nexmo Co. Ltd.

Tyntec

SITO Mobile

OpenMarket Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications

3Cinteractive

Vibes Media

Beepsend

Soprano

Accrete

FortyTwo Telecom AB

ClearSky

Ogangi Corporation

AMD Telecom S.A

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

2 Manufacturers Profiles

5 North America Enterprise A2P SMS Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Enterprise A2P SMS Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Enterprise A2P SMS Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Enterprise A2P SMS Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Enterprise A2P SMS Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Enterprise A2P SMS Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Enterprise A2P SMS Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Enterprise A2P SMS Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Enterprise A2P SMS Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)