Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market : Industry Analysis And Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market (ESO) was valued US$ 190.43 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 630 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.15% during a forecast period.

The global engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market are based on application, location, and region. In terms of application, the global engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market is classified into aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, telecom, and others. Based on location, the global engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market is categorized into offshore and onshore. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is cost savings from lower labor wages. The constant rise in cost reduction and rising demand for fast delivery of products and services are some of the factors, driving the growth of the global engineering services outsourcing market. The increased global competition has increased the need for cost reduction, among companies across several industries. The market trend of companies outsourcing engineering services is anticipated to grow in the upcoming years, as offshore options are rising particularly in India for supporting cost-cutting efforts. Several factors, such as enhancement in efficiency and improvement in processes are further driving the growth of the global market. The major challenges in the global engineering service outsourcing market include lack of domain expertise among workers or companies, poor infrastructure development, and poor regulatory support.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/20898

Based on application, the telecom ESO segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. The consumer electronics ESO segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR of more than 30% over the forecast period. The industry is undergoing rapid changes, primarily driven by the concept of convergence.

On the basis of location, the offshore segment accounted for a larger revenue share in 2017 as compared to the onshore segment. Offshore outsourcing is estimated to gain prominence, owing to the availability of skilled and cheap labor in offshore countries which makes them attractive outsourcing destinations.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest revenue share of the global ESO market in 2017. The emerging local outsourcing demand, strong manufacturing base, and cost arbitrage in developing countries, such as China and India are the major growth drivers of the Asia-Pacific engineering services outsourcing market.

Some of the key players in the global engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market are Infosys Limited, Mindfire Solutions, Sonata Software Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, EPAM Systems Inc., KPIT Technologies Ltd., Aricent Inc., ALTEN Calsoft Labs. HCL has utilized its specialized knowledge and product-focused background in IT, to become the largest engineering services outsourcing vendor in India.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/20898

Scope of the Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market

Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market by Application

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Construction

• Consumer Electronics

• Semiconductors

• Pharmaceuticals

• Telecom

• Others

Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market by Location

• Offshore

• Onshore

Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market

• Infosys Limited

• Mindfire Solutions

• Sonata Software Limited

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• EPAM Systems Inc.

• KPIT Technologies Ltd.

• Aricent Inc.

• ALTEN Calsoft Labs

• RLE International, Inc.,

• Altair Engineering, Inc.

• PM Group

• Fareva

• Deaton Engineering, Inc.

• Aricent Group

• Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd.

• EPAM Systems, Inc.

• GlobalLogic

• Cyient

• Pactera Technology International Ltd

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Engineering Services Outsourcing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Engineering Services Outsourcing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Engineering Services Outsourcing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Engineering Services Outsourcing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Engineering Services Outsourcing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-engineering-services-outsourcing-market/20898/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Lumawant Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com