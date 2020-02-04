Global Energy Efficient Lighting Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Energy Efficient Lighting Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Fluorescent lights are extensively used in the limited-space applications because of their compact size. The increasing use of plasma lights in the horticulture is paving a new way for the overall energy efficient lighting market. The government support, the long life and high efficiency offered by energy efficient lighting further ensures the market growth in the next few years. Additionally, high development of wireless technology is anticipated to ensure the further development of the market.

However, the global energy efficient warehouse lighting market is likely to face a slight downfall in growth of the market. Factors like low-efficiency for the heat sensitive applications and high costs are going to hamper the further growth in the market. The dearth of standardization and the increasing cost of testing are also estimated to hinder the market growth in the future.

On account of the low cost of LFLs, this segment led the energy-efficient warehouse lighting market with a share of 42 % in 2015. This was followed by the HID and LED segments. While HID and LED lighting held a substantial share in the energy-efficient warehouse lighting market in 2014, their combined share is expected to decline by 2024 with LED developing emerging as the key contributor by light source.

Asia Pacific region emerged as the leading segment of global energy-efficient warehouse lighting market in 2014, with a share of 42 % in terms of revenue. Japan, China, and South Korea are major contributors for the growth of regional market because of major investments in the latest lighting technologies. Rapid industrial growth has also contributed to the rising demand for energy efficient warehouse lighting. The increasing demand for green technologies is expected to be instrumental in boosting energy efficient warehouse lighting market in APAC region in the near future.

Europe and North America are highly developed markets with continued steady growth during the forecast period. Latin America is fast developing as an export destination because of a rapid improvement in trade policies, which have resulted in infrastructure development on a promising scale. This is positively impacting on the Latin America energy efficient warehouse lighting market in the years to come.

This report emphases on energy efficient lighting at global level, regional level and company level. From a global outlook, this report represents overall energy efficient lighting market size by examining historical data and future prospect. Also, this report focuses on numerous regional market analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global energy efficient lighting market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global energy efficient lighting market.

Scope of Global Energy Efficient Lighting Market

Global Energy Efficient Lighting Market, By Lighting Source

• High-intensity Discharge Lamps (HID)

• Linear Fluorescent Lamps (LFL)

• Light Emitting Diodes (LED)

• Other Lighting Sources

Global Energy Efficient Lighting Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Energy Efficient Lighting Market

• Dialight

• LIGMAN Lighting Co., Ltd.

• Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

• Digital Lumens, Inc.

• OSRAM GmbH

• Cree, Inc.

• Eaton

• General Electric Company

• Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation

• Zumtobel Group AG

• Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Energy Efficient Lighting Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Energy Efficient Lighting Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Energy Efficient Lighting Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Energy Efficient Lighting Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Energy Efficient Lighting Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Lighting Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Energy Efficient Lighting Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Energy Efficient Lighting by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Energy Efficient Lighting Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Energy Efficient Lighting Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Energy Efficient Lighting Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

