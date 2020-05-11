Global Energy Efficient Glass Market : Industry Analysis And Forecast 2018-2026

Global Energy Efficient Glass Market was valued US$ 23.50Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 35.65Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 5.35% during a forecast.

Global Energy Efficient Glass Market is segmented by coating, by glazing, by application, and by region. Based on the coating, energy efficient glass market is classified into Hard Coat & Soft Coat. In glazing are parted into Single Glazing, Double Glazing & Triple Glazing. In application are segmented into Building & Construction, Automotive, Solar Panel & Others. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Global Industry Analysis and forecast 2018-2026.

Driving factors of energy efficient glass market are increasing consumption of energy efficient glass in the transportation and construction industry. Increasing concerns over global carbon emission levels and sustainability have facilitated substantial investments by the government of various countries across the world, favorable initiatives and trade policies and increase in the global population and people demanding latest gadgets will create more opportunity in energy efficient glass market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/16790

Increasing raw material costs and an economic downturn can hamper the growth of Energy Efficient Glass Market.

In terms of Coating, Soft Coat segment is projected to grow at fastest during the forecast period. Soft coat low-e glass is more efficient in reflecting heat energy than hard coat low-e glass. Indoor temperatures remaining warm and no extra energy required for heating up the interiors and it is primarily used in double or triple glazed windows where the soft coating of the glass faces the inert gas chamber and can have more market penetration in energy efficient glass market.

In terms of Glazing, Triple Glazing segment shares the largest market during the forecast period. Triple-glazing is now used instead of double glazing to create more energy-efficient homes. Its temperature coefficient of resistance (R-value) is indeed much higher than double glazing. A better heat barrier also means an enhanced comfort experience, reduce heat loss by a third more than double-glazing, It is much harder to break through a triple glazed window and Another advantage noted is a reduction in indoor condensation will boost the demand in the market for energy efficient glass.

Among region, Europe region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising energy efficiency of a residential building are increases and it is having the directly positive impact on the fuel poverty have made significant change in European market. Stringent regulatory compliance regarding energy conservation, a rise in disposable income, changing the living standard and strong awareness about sustainable and innovative products will surge for energy-efficient glass market.

Saint-Gobain S.A., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., AGC Inc., SCHOTT AG, Guardian Glass, LLC., Sisecam Group, Vitro Architectural Glass, Morley Glass & Glazing, Glass Apps, Guardian Glass, DuPont, Corning Inc., Asahi Glass, PPG Industries Inc, Pilkington, RavenWindow, Sage Electrochromics, Smartglass International Ltd, Vitro Architectural Glass, The CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Abrisa Technologies and Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/16790

The scope of the Report Global Energy Efficient Glass Market:

Global Energy Efficient Glass Market: By Coating

• Hard Coat

• Soft Coat

Global Energy Efficient Glass Market: By Glazing

• Single Glazing

• Double Glazing

• Triple Glazing

Global Energy Efficient Glass Market: By Application

• Building & Construction

• Automotive

• Solar Panel

• Others

Global Energy Efficient Glass Market: By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player analysed in the Report:

• Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

• AGC Inc.

• SCHOTT AG

• Guardian Glass, LLC.

• Sisecam Group

• Vitro Architectural Glass

• Morley Glass & Glazing

• Glass Apps

• Guardian Glass

• DuPont

• Corning Inc.

• Asahi Glass

• PPG Industries Inc

• Pilkington

• RavenWindow

• Sage Electrochromics

• Smartglass International Ltd

• Vitro Architectural Glass

• The CSG Holding Co. Ltd.

• Abrisa Technologies

• Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Energy Efficient Glass Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Energy Efficient Glass Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Energy Efficient Glass Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Energy Efficient Glass Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Energy Efficient Glass Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Glass Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Energy Efficient Glass Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Energy Efficient Glass by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Energy Efficient Glass Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Energy Efficient Glass Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Energy Efficient Glass Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Energy Efficient Glass Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-energy-efficient-glass-market/16790/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Lumawant Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com