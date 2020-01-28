Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market: Consumption, Sales, Production, and Other Forecasts| Medtronic (Endurant), TriVascular (Ovation Xi), Lombard Medical (Aorfix)

This report studies the Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data and forecast data 2020-2025. Top Key Players operating in this report are: Medtronic (Endurant), TriVascular (Ovation Xi), Lombard Medical (Aorfix),

The report on the Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) market. It offers detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) market.

Leading players of the global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) market.

Major Manufacturer’s are Covered in this Report are:

Medtronic (Endurant), TriVascular (Ovation Xi), Lombard Medical (Aorfix),

Market Segment By Type:

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA), Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA), Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA)

Market Segment By Application:

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

This report focuses on the Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in global market, especially in

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(France, Germany, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, etc.)

(China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, etc.) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE)

Table of Contents

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025

1 Industry Overview of Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR)

1.1 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Overview

1.1.1 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

1.2.5 Central & South America

1.2.6 Middle East & Africa

1.3 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market by Type

1.3.1 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

1.3.2 Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)

1.3.3 Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA)

1.4 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Hospitals

1.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.4.3 Others

2 Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Size (Value) by Players (2018 and 2019)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Medtronic (Endurant)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 TriVascular (Ovation Xi)

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Lombard Medical (Aorfix)

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

4 Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

4.1 Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Potential Application of Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR)

5 North America Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Development Status and Outlook

5.1 North America Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 North America Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

6 Europe Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Europe Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

7 China Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 China Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

8 Rest of Asia Pacific Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

9 Central & South America Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Central & South America Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Central & South America Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Middle East & Africa Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)

11.1 Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Size (Value) by Regions (2019-2025)

11.1.1 North America Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.3 China Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.5 Central & South America Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.6 Middle East & Africa Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Size (Value) by Type (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Size by Application (2019-2025)

12 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Dynamics

12.1 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Opportunities

12.2 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

