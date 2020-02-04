Global Encapsulated Food Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Encapsulated Food Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 51.65 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Global Encapsulated Food Market, By Region

The global encapsulated food market is majorly driven by factors such as increasing consumption of functional foods and rise in health aware consumers. Also, the rapidly growing demand for healthy foods helps to drive the global market during the forecast period. Prevalence of diseases like obesity and diabetes is increasing across the world. Therefore, people are becoming more conscious while choosing their food and drinks. The consumers become more health conscious and demand for nutrient-rich products it can be met through food encapsulation. These factors are expected to drive the global food encapsulation market over the forcate period.

Furthermore, hectic and busy work schedules coupled with the need to maintain a healthy lifestyle have heightened preference for packaged and functional dietary products, thus increasing food encapsulation demand. Also, potential opportunities in application like beverages, meat, snacks, coupled with various dairy products will drive industry growth. Increase in demand for encapsulated sweeteners in confectionary products contain chewing gums, candies, chocolates and bakery products will fuel product penetration. Growing investments in R&D for food preservation through encapsulation of colour, enzymes and preservatives will positively power industry growth. The necessity to preserve and protect volatile & reactive ingredients has supported the food encapsulation market. The Rapid usage of preservation techniques including microencapsulation, hybrid technologies, and Nano encapsulation has positively impacted market growth for vitamins, minerals, enzymes and probiotics.

At the same time, maintaining the stability of encapsulated food is likely to challenge for industry participants and hamper the global market growth. Technological developments in controlled delivery and release systems are expected to provide profitable opportunities for market participants.

Based on the core phase, the vitamin & mineral segment is expected to hold the highest share in the global food encapsulation market. And it is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The vitamin & mineral segment accounted for a XX% value share in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. On account of rapidly growing health concerns and awareness regarding the consumption of healthy products, consumers are preferring refreshed foods. Hence, for effective results, manufacturers are using encapsulated functional food ingredients. This will help to drive the global food encapsulation market during the forecast period.

Among the regions, Asia Pacific is a dominating region in the market. It is expected to maintain its dominance in the encapsulated food market throughout the forecast because of rapidly growing food processing industries. Countries such as China and India are likely to boost market growth for the Asia Pacific due to modernization in living standard and rising processed food manufacturing companies. North America is expected to witness slow growth rate due to market saturation in end-use industries. Europe is projected to show a steady growth rate during the forecast period on account of growing technological advancement in the processed food industry across the nation.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global encapsulated food market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global encapsulated food market.

Scope of Global Encapsulated Food Market:

Global Encapsulated Food Market, By Type:

• Micro encapsulation

• Macro encapsulation

• Nano encapsulation

• Hybrid Technologies

Global Encapsulated Food Market, By Shell Material:

• Hydrocolloids

• Melts

• Polymers

• Lipids

• Others

Global Encapsulated Food Market, By Core Phase:

• Vitamins

• Minerals

• Organic Acids

• Enzymes

• Flavors & Essence

• Sweeteners

• Colors

• Preservatives

• Essential Oils

• Pro-biotic

• Pre-biotic

• Others

Global Encapsulated Food Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Advanced BioNutrition Corp.

• ABCO Laboratories Inc.

• Balchem Corporation

• Firmenich Inc.

• Aveka Group

• Blue California

• Cargill Inc.

• Coating Place Inc.

• Encapsys Microencapsulation

• FrieslandCampinaKievit

• GAT Food Essentials GmbH

• Royal DSM

• Kerry Group

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Lycored Ltd.

• International Flavors & Fragrances

• Symrise AG

• Sensient Technologies

• National Enzyme Company

