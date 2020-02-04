Global Encapsulants Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Encapsulants Market was valued at US$ 1.31 Bn in 2018, and is expected to reach US$ 1.31 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.11 % during forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Encapsulants market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Encapsulants market.

The increasing functionality and complexity of electronics devices and the trend of miniaturization in devices are among the major reasons for the growing importance of encapsulants in the semiconductor & electronics industry. Electronics devices are generally made of small components and structures, which have to be arranged properly and accurately. If any flaw in the connection can result the faulty functioning of the devices. Encapsulants play an important role in maintaining the accuracy of the arrangement by creating a layer on the structure of the device and ensuring that all components are in place.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/26930

Based on the Chemistry, the silicone segment of the encapsulants market held the major shares in 2017. The Epoxy segment is expected to dominate the global encapsulants market owing to increasing demand for electric vehicles and consumer electronic devices. The properties of epoxy encapsulants are low cure shrinkage, compatibility with most materials, strength & durability, adhesion, resistance to corrosion & chemicals, and good electrical insulation. These properties make them suitable for many consumer and industrial applications.

Based on the curing type, the room temperature curing segment of the encapsulants market is projected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Room temperature curing systems offer easy processing and high reliability. Further, it can be accelerated by exposure to elevated temperatures. Can be cured at room temperature to a handling strength and then exposed to elevated temperatures for final cure.

Based on End User, the consumer electronics segment is projected to dominate the global encapsulants market during the forecast due to the rapidly growing semiconductor & electronics industry.

Volatility in raw material prices could restrain the global encapsulants market. Raw materials required for the manufacturing of encapsulants are derived from petroleum-based resins. As a result, fluctuation in crude oil prices could act as a major restraint for the encapsulants market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the encapsulants market in 2017 and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the huge market for consumer electronics and automotive industry in China. The demand of encapsulants from India and China is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for electronic devices in end-use industries, such as automotive and medical.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/26930

Scope of Encapsulants Market:

Encapsulants Market, By Chemistry

• Epoxy Encapsulant

• Silicone Encapsulant

• Urethane Encapsulant

Encapsulants Market, By Curing Type

• Room Temperature Cure

• Heat Cure

• UV Cure

Encapsulants Market, By End User

• Consumer Electronics

• Transportation

• Medical

• Energy & Power

• Others

Global Encapsulants Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Encapsulants Market

• Lord Corporation

• DOW Corning Corporation

• H.B. Fuller

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Kyocera Corporation

• Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Epic Resins

• Electrolube

• Engineered Material Systems, Inc.

• The 3M Company

• BASF SE

• Resin Technical Systems

• Sanyu Rec Co., Ltd.

• John C. Dolph

• Master Bond Inc.

• ACC Silicones

• Dymax Corporation

• Gs Polymers

• Nagase & Co., Ltd.

• Epoxies, Etc.

• Creative Materials Incorporated

• Aptek Laboratories, Inc.

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Encapsulants Market Report at:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-encapsulants-market/26930/

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Encapsulants Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Encapsulants Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Encapsulants Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Encapsulants Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Encapsulants Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Encapsulants Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Encapsulants Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Encapsulants by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Encapsulants Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Encapsulants Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Encapsulants Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com