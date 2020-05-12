Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market 2025: Industry Analysis By ARGON MEDICAL, CRI, Medline Industries, Inc., and Merit Medical Systems, Inc. among others.

Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market is expected to reach USD 32.6 billion by 2025, from USD 19.7 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The emergency medical service (EMS) products market report is the best to know the trends and opportunities in Healthcare Manufacturing industry. The forecast, analysis, evaluations and estimations carried out in this emergency medical service (EMS) products report are all based upon the well established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. These are the authentic tools used in market analysis on which businesses can trust confidently. This emergency medical service (EMS) products market report brings into focus plentiful of factors such as the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, and geographical analysis which all aids to take your business towards the growth and success.

Some of the major players operating in global emergency medical service (EMS) products market are Medtronic, General Electric, Centurion Medical Products, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., 3M, Smith & Nephew, C. R. Bard, Inc., Diagmed Healthcare, ConvaTec Inc., Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Danaher, Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG., MSI, ARGON MEDICAL, CRI, Medline Industries, Inc., and Merit Medical Systems, Inc. among others.

Market Segmentation: Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market

By Type

(Patient Monitoring Systems, Wound Care Consumables, Patient Handling Equipment, Life Support and Emergency Resuscitation Equipment, Infection Control Supplies, Personal Protection Equipment , Pharmaceuticals, Tactical equipment, Others),

Application

(Cardiac Care, Trauma care, Respiratory Care, Oncology, Others),

End User

( hospital, trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers and others)

Geography

(North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2017, Centurion Medical Products, offering DisImpactor fecal impaction removal device for hospice patient care. Centurion’s DisImpactor for Hospice can relief alleviates patient pain while avoiding unneeded emergency department admission due to severe fecal impaction.

In November 2016, Boston Scientific Corporation announced the U.S. and European launch of the Dakota Nitinol Stone Retrieval Device with OpenSure Handle in South Africa. This kidney stone retrieval device is designed to allow physicians to release and capture kidney stones of multiple sizes, from complex stones as large as 10 millimeters to fragments as small as one millimeter.

Competitive Analysis: Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market

The global emergency medical service (EMS) products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of emergency medical service (EMS) products market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Higher need for emergency care

Growth in funds, investments

Higher prices of emergency equipment

Increasing market penetration in emerging nations

Lack of skilled professionals

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

